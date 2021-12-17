ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Admit it, Five Guys is better than In-N-Out

By Rachel Askinasi
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQvrm_0dPc73cP00
I compared Five Guys Burgers and Fries to In-N-Out Burger. Joey Hadden/Insider and Rachel Askinasi/Insider
  • Both Five Guys and In-N-Out fast-food chains have massive followings.
  • On a recent trip to California, I tried In-N-Out for the third time.
  • After trying the fries, burger, and shake, I still think Five Guys is a better chain.

It's an age-old rivalry: an East Coast-born burger chain versus its fast-food foe of West Coast fame. Burger and fry fans rally behind their favorite chain as soon as a conversation of Five Guys versus In-N-Out starts, and I wanted to pit the two head-to-head, critically, for the sake of my own opinion.

Admittedly, I've been a Five Guys fan for nearly a decade. The chain started as a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, but my love affair started around 13 miles away in Maryland. What was originally just an easy spot for game-day lunch quickly became the site of many personal memories.

In-N-Out's story began with a drive-through stand in Baldwin Park, California, but I learned about it as a social status on Instagram. It's an accessible meal that allows anyone to feel and look like Los Angeles celebrities, so long as you snap a photo of your animal-style fries and double-double with cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIfZj_0dPc73cP00
Me picking up my order at Five Guys in New York (left) and at In-N-Out in LA (right). Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I first had In-N-Out at 18 years old. I'm not sure whether I ordered the two-patty classic, or if I went single patty, but I remember getting my fries animal-style — every In-N-Out die-hard I've spoken with says that's the only way to do it.

That first visit was exciting, but the food was disappointing to me. The fries were stiff, thick, and, in my opinion, tasted like cardboard, plus I couldn't get any flavor from the bun on my burger. I couldn't understand why everyone raved about it so much.

After years of being told that I must have ordered wrong if I didn't like In-N-Out, I gave the chain another try. Still, I was underwhelmed. As someone who now writes about food for a living, I thought it best to try again — this time with a more detail-oriented eye.

So on a recent trip to LA, I took a California native with me to sample some of the chain's finest. I ordered two servings of animal-style fries (one well-done, the other regular), two orders of plain fries (also with the varying cooks), one double-double animal style, one Neapolitan milkshake, and his personal favorite: one double-double animal style with extra grilled onions, extra spread, and chopped chilies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4TLw_0dPc73cP00
Animal-style fries before (left) and after (right) being shaken. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Even after my latest visit to In-N-Out, I wasn't all that impressed and I still prefer Five Guys. Here's why:

In-N-Out's fries don't taste as fresh as Five Guys'

Every In-N-Out fan I've spoken with admits the fries on their own aren't great, but that animal style is their salvation. I agree, but even with the special sauce, grilled onions, and cheese on top, I still think they're not good. To spread the toppings around, you have to order the fries in a to-go container and shake them vigorously. After shaking my fries and letting them sit for just a few minutes, though, I found that the whole dish congealed into a block. That said, if you can eat the topped potatoes fast enough, I think they're delicious.

In my experience, Five Guys does a better job with its fries. The fast-food chain's boardwalk-style fries retain their oily, salty flavor and mashed-potato texture for an hour after being pulled from the fryer. That texture is the goal at Five Guys, where they use a washing, soaking, and double-frying process. I find their longevity impressive.

Unlike In-N-Out, Five Guys serves hot sauce

"But they have the chilies!" In-N-Out fans might say. But chilies and hot sauce aren't interchangeable. Imagine, for example, ordering jalapeños on nachos and receiving hot sauce instead. I'm someone who loves a nice hot sauce/barbecue sauce combination on my burgers, so while the chilies are tasty, they just don't cut it for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSWrJ_0dPc73cP00
When I requested hot sauce for my burgers, I was given a container of two, uncut chilies. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

It all comes down to the bun

A bun can make or break any sandwich. For me, the sub-par bread component at In-N-Out is the downfall of this burger. I think the bottom piece is too thick, and the bun overall is dry.

Five Guys uses sesame seed buns that are less chewy than potato rolls but provide a touch of sweetness while introducing the savory tang of yeast. I've tried four burgers at In-N-Out — on three separate visits to two different locations — and each time, the bun added nothing to my meal.

Take away the bun and you've got yourself a very solid burger — juicy, flavorful, and with imperfectly shaped edges, it is comparable to the patty at Five Guys. So maybe my mistake was not ordering it in a lettuce wrap? That will be my next try.

It's no secret that I've been a longtime fan of Five Guys, but a big part of me went into this taste test thinking the third time would be the charm for In-N-Out. Instead, I'm even more confident now that my East Coast favorite is worlds better.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

Comments / 12

Flip Green
7d ago

The Suncrest Pub/The Wooden Nickel in Morgantown West Virginia, is heads and shoulders better than In & Out Burger, or Five Guys, and they sell beer.

Reply
2
windows open
4d ago

a burger 🍔 is a burger 🍔 😋 🤔 is a burger 🍔 😋 but yet they are not the same , thankfully. I luv 💗 the fact each are special of their own. gives me more choices and flavors 😋 even tho they are all burgers 🍔 😋

Reply
2
Related
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out#Five Guys#Best Burger#Food Drink
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Ordering A Drink This Way Is A Red Flag For Bartenders

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.
RESTAURANTS
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Insider

Insider

225K+
Followers
19K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy