Springfield, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Lovely Custom Farmhouse in Springfield

 7 days ago

Image via Bright MLS.

A lovely custom farmhouse with two bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Springfield.

This nature lover’s retreat is perfect for multi-generational living or working from home. Its fully fenced-in grounds offer numerous entertaining and relaxing opportunities, such as dining under the pavilion or relaxing around a bonfire.

Image via Bright MLS.
Image via Bright MLS.

The farmhouse property is also home to a separate building with an efficiency apartment that can serve as the perfect office/garage/workshop or a stable.

Highlights inside the main home include a fireside family room, rec room with full bath, an elegant living room, and two primary suits with walk-in closets.

Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, the gourmet kitchen boasts abundant cabinet and counter space and a huge center island with sink.

Image via Bright MLS.

The top two levels feature hardwood floors and can be customized to meet the new owner’s future needs, be it teen suites, media rooms, or additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

Image via Bright MLS.

The home is also set conveniently just five minutes from the Blue Route, close to shopping and restaurants and 20 minutes to PHL airport.

Read and see more of this house at 901 Crum Creek Road in Springfield, listed for $1,799,999 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

