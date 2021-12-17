ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How I Met Your Father' trailer has dropped

By Marianne Garvey
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 7 days ago

The first trailer for "How I Met Your Father" is here. The "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son's father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, "This is...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable News Network Inc
tvseriesfinale.com

How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Comedy Spin-Off Series Teaser

How I Met Your Father has its first teaser out. The footage features Kim Cattrall as the story’s narrator, an older version of Hilary Duff’s character, telling her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the comedy, which will premiere in January.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Let Hilary Duff And Kim Cattrall Tell You The Story Of 'How I Met Your Father'

And just like that ... Kim Cattrall is back on your screens for some more sex in the city, except this time Hilary Duff is having all the fun. In the first trailer for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” the standalone spinoff series to CBS’ long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Cattrall plays the future version of Duff’s character Sophie.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Season 2 Trailer of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Has Dropped

A trailer has been dropped for Season 2 of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya. It foreshadows more drug use, more hook-ups, a suitcase, and guns. The synopsis for Season 2 of Euphoria reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.” From the trailer, it’s unclear where Rue and Jule’s (played by Hunter Schafer) relationship stands. Rue had just returned from rehab in Season 1 but quickly relapsed. She fell in love with Jules, but Jules had her sights set on someone she met online. Unfortunately, the boy she met online was Nate Jacobs. Nate turned out to be a dangerous and insidious person. All the teen characters have many secrets in the HBO teen drama series. Season 2 of Euphoria looks like a trainwreck that fans will eagerly watch!
TV SERIES
