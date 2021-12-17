ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

It’s back! Rotary Lights to return Friday in La Crosse

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWnkO_0dPc3sFh00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Rotary Lights will return Friday thanks to the dedication of volunteers, president Pat Stephens said.

Riverside Park’s holiday light display took thousands of dollars of damage Wednesday night during the storms that hit our region. It damaged displays like the LED tree and heated igloo tent.

Volunteers were out in force Thursday cleaning up the damage, but it will reopen Friday night.

Everything opens at 5 p.m.

And starting Friday, helicopter rides give a different perspective with flight high above the display from through Sunday. Don’t forget to bring donations of cash and non-perishable food items for area organizations fighting hunger in our area.

