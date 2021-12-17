ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Schools reports highest single-week increase in COIVD-19 cases

By Anna Bryson
 7 days ago
As Virginia reported its 1-millionth COVID-19 case this week, the Henrico County Public Schools division passed a milestone of its own, reporting the highest single-week increase in COVID-19 cases this academic year.

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, HCPS reported 149 new cases in its buildings – 77 in elementary schools, 24 in middle schools, 40 in high schools and eight in various annexes.

Since Sept. 1, there have been 1,518 recorded cases in HCPS buildings — 800 in elementary schools, 307 in middle schools, 376 in high schools and 35 in various annexes. There are about 48,000 in-person students and about 7,000 staff members in HCPS, according to the most recent estimates provided by the school district.

The highway numbers for last week were reported at Godwin High School, where there were 18 positive cases resulting in 127 exposures, according to the HCPS COVID-19 dashboard.

COVID-19 testing

HCPS has distributed 1,896 at-home COVID-19 testing to students and staff since it implemented the program Oct. 20, Chief of Staff Beth Tiegen announced at a health committee update last Thursday.

The at-home tests are part of the state-funded COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools called Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance.

Students participating in winter sports continue to be tested for COVID-19 weekly despite pushback from a group of parents. Since the winter testing began, 23 positive cases have been identified, according to Teigen.

“Everything we can do to keep ourselves reasonably safe and ensure that we can provide in person instruction, this is our aim,” said Superintendent Amy Cashwell. “It’s our mission.”

Pediatric vaccinations

HCPS in partnership with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is hosting vaccination clinics at four Title 1 elementary schools on Friday.

With parental consent, students enrolled at Laburnum Elementary, Dumbarton Elementary, Glen Lea Elementary and Ridge Elementary will be receiving their first dose during the school day. Clinics for the second doses will be held on Jan. 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the VDH recommend that eligible children get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

As of Friday morning, about 29% of children ages 5-11 living in Henrico County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH vaccine dashboard. Statewide, about 27% of kids ages 5-11 have received at least one dose.

* * *

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.

Henrico News Minute – Dec. 23, 2021

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico continue to surge; Henrico Police arrest a Henrico High School student who brought gun components to campus; Checkpoint Strikeforce is underway again; 96% of Virginians surveyed admit that they speed on the road; the Dorey Park Farmers Market is receiving state funding for enhancements; a round-up of Henrico home sales; minimum insurance requirements for Virginia drivers will increase Jan. 1; Papa Johns donates thousands of pizzas to returning troops.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
New COVID-19 cases in Henrico continue to surge

Henrico topped 200 new COVID-19 cases on a single day on Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 5. The county reported 203 new cases, one day after reporting 183. It’s now averaging 153 new daily cases during the past week, in line with rapidly rising totals statewide and nationally as the new highly contagious Omicron variant sweeps the country.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Steward casts spell on Henrico 43-40

Steward wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 43-40 victory over Henrico on December 22 in Virginia girls high school basketball. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-72f76').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Statewide 'Checkpoint Strikeforce' campaign aims to reduce holiday-related impaired driving

Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is underway, designed to combine law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking and catch those who don’t. One-hundred sixteen Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign that began Dec....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Henrico student arrested on firearm possession charges as online threats put school districts on high alert

A Henrico High School student was arrested at school Friday after he was allegedly found in possession of all the components to make a functioning handgun. During class time, students were in a car on campus, which caught the attention of a school resource officer and school staff. Officers investigated, and allegedly found one of the students to be in possession of parts to make a gun.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond ICNA resource center opens in Henrico

The Richmond Chapter of the Islamic Center of North America recently opened its new resource center at 3009 Lafayette Avenue in Henrico. ICNA is a non-profit organization that works within communities to provide family and health services, hunger prevention, disaster relief, and transitional housing. The new center opened Dec. 1...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico supervisors approve revised reapportionment plan

The Henrico Board of Supervisors Thursday night unanimously adopted new boundary lines for the county’s five magisterial districts, approving a slightly revised reapportionment map that addressed some concerns raised earlier this week by several citizens and the Henrico NAACP. The approved map – devised during a day-long session Tuesday...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

