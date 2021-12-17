Henrico Schools reports highest single-week increase in COIVD-19 cases

As Virginia reported its 1-millionth COVID-19 case this week, the Henrico County Public Schools division passed a milestone of its own, reporting the highest single-week increase in COVID-19 cases this academic year.

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, HCPS reported 149 new cases in its buildings – 77 in elementary schools, 24 in middle schools, 40 in high schools and eight in various annexes.

Since Sept. 1, there have been 1,518 recorded cases in HCPS buildings — 800 in elementary schools, 307 in middle schools, 376 in high schools and 35 in various annexes. There are about 48,000 in-person students and about 7,000 staff members in HCPS, according to the most recent estimates provided by the school district.

The highway numbers for last week were reported at Godwin High School, where there were 18 positive cases resulting in 127 exposures, according to the HCPS COVID-19 dashboard.

COVID-19 testing

HCPS has distributed 1,896 at-home COVID-19 testing to students and staff since it implemented the program Oct. 20, Chief of Staff Beth Tiegen announced at a health committee update last Thursday.

The at-home tests are part of the state-funded COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools called Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance.

Students participating in winter sports continue to be tested for COVID-19 weekly despite pushback from a group of parents. Since the winter testing began, 23 positive cases have been identified, according to Teigen.

“Everything we can do to keep ourselves reasonably safe and ensure that we can provide in person instruction, this is our aim,” said Superintendent Amy Cashwell. “It’s our mission.”

Pediatric vaccinations

HCPS in partnership with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is hosting vaccination clinics at four Title 1 elementary schools on Friday.

With parental consent, students enrolled at Laburnum Elementary, Dumbarton Elementary, Glen Lea Elementary and Ridge Elementary will be receiving their first dose during the school day. Clinics for the second doses will be held on Jan. 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the VDH recommend that eligible children get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

As of Friday morning, about 29% of children ages 5-11 living in Henrico County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH vaccine dashboard. Statewide, about 27% of kids ages 5-11 have received at least one dose.

* * *

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.