Jay Wright’s Not Going Anywhere, Villanova President Says

Jay Wright

You can ignore the rumors. It’s highly doubtful that Villanova University basketball coach Jay Wright is going anywhere, says Villanova President Peter Donohue, writes Kennedy Rose for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Wright joined Villanova in 2001. Under his guidance, the Wildcats have had three Final Four appearances and won the NCAA title in 2016 and 2018.

Not that Wright hasn’t had the opportunity. He’s turned down offers from places like UCLA, where he was offered double his salary to leave in 2019.

Last year, the NBA’s New York Knicks made a stab for him.

“I think he really likes what he’s created here, and he has created a real culture here,” Donohue said. “It takes years to get that and build it up, and I think he’s become known for it. He’s very admired by other coaches for what he’s been able to create.”

Wright is one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball, at $6.1 million in 2021.

Wright and Donohue both have faith in Villanova’s future in the Big East.

“Our strength is men’s basketball and women’s basketball, and that’s really what we wanted to focus our attention on,” Donohue said.