What we know about the Los Angeles Rams' COVID-19 outbreak

Like many teams in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are having a COVID-19 outbreak that is working through their roster.

Nearly half of the active players on the team are on the COVID-19 list.

As a result, the NFL postponed the Rams' home game against the Seattle Seahawks until Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles was one of seven teams in intensive COVID-19 protocols; now all 32 teams have been placed there until the end of Week 15. Teams are required to have virtual meetings and resume mask-wearing around the facility.

The league announced Thursday updated protocols , including changes to return-to-play and the return of intensive restrictions.

The new protocols are intended to make it easier for vaccinated, asymptomatic players to get back to the practice field and to games. Unvaccinated players still have to be tested daily and are out for 10 days if they test positive.

Here is what we know about the Rams and increasingly depleted roster

How many players do the Rams have listed on the COVID list?

There are 25 players from the roster and practice squad that have been added since last week.

The following players were activated from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday: Odell Beckham Jr.,Dont’e Deayon, Darrell Henderson Jr., Justin Hollins, Brycen Hopkins, and Alaric Jackson. All are on track to play against Seattle.

Were the players vaccinated?

A Rams spokesperson said that the players are fully vaccinated.

Will DT Aaron Donald be available?

COVID is not the only things the Rams have to worry. They have three players listed on their injury report, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday while nursing a knee injury.

