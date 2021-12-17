Do You Live in the Delco Town That Made a List of Top 20 Earning Cities in PA?

Image via Wikipedia.

The amount of your annual income depends heavily on your education, race, ethnicity, gender and location, reports wfmz.com.

Now Stacker has compiled a list of the 20 top earner communities in Pennsylvania.

On that list is Delaware County’s Brookhaven, coming in at No. 17.

Brookhaven Borough , located in the southwest part of the county, is bordered by Aston, Parkside, Upland , Wallingford and Rose Valley. The 1.7 square-mile community has 8,300 people, according to the United States Census Bureau ,

It has a median household income of $68,110, 8.4% above the national median. About 25.7% of its households earn over $100,000, with 5.6% of its households earning less than $15,000.

Stacker compiled its top earner list from U.S. Census Bureau data. Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households.

It turns out where you live and work is a substantial factor in how much you’ll earn. According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or higher earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

That’s because large businesses lean toward operating out of cities, with their larger markets and more demand for production and jobs.