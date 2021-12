Rap artist, Earl Sweatshirt, is an LA based artist best known for songs like “Nowhere2go” and “Playing Possum.” The artist has announced the release of his new album Sick. It’s set to drop January 14, 2022 on Tan Cressida/Warner Records. On the album, he collaborates with the rap duo Armand Hammer, known for “Falling Out the Sky,” on the track “Tabula Rasa.” The track is being released along side with a video. This follows “2010” closely, its the first solo track since his 2019 release of FEET OF CLAY.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO