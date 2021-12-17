Temporary Power Outages

Costilla County residents being affected by on-going power outages, hotel vouchers are available at the San Luis Inn, 224 Main Street, for those without access to heat or with any other special needs. Completion of a self-certification form, available at the hotel, is required for the voucher. Pets are not allowed at the hotel. If your home has running water, but is without heat, please leave your faucets dripping to prevent the pipes from freezing. At this time the estimate for full restoration of power to all homes is December 20 or 21. A water buffalo is available at The Depot in New San Acacio from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for people to collect water for drinking or other household needs. The Red Cross shelter at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center will close at 4:00 p.m. on December 16. To report a problem or to get more information, please call or text 719-501-3236.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO