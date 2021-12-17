ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Temporary Power Outages

townofshelby.com
 7 days ago

There are areas of Shelby that lost power during the wind storm on December 15th. Unfortunately, the power has not yet been...

www.townofshelby.com

kydncountry.com

Power Outages On-going in Costilla County

Costilla County residents being affected by on-going power outages, hotel vouchers are available at the San Luis Inn, 224 Main Street, for those without access to heat or with any other special needs. Completion of a self-certification form, available at the hotel, is required for the voucher. Pets are not allowed at the hotel. If your home has running water, but is without heat, please leave your faucets dripping to prevent the pipes from freezing. At this time the estimate for full restoration of power to all homes is December 20 or 21. A water buffalo is available at The Depot in New San Acacio from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for people to collect water for drinking or other household needs. The Red Cross shelter at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center will close at 4:00 p.m. on December 16. To report a problem or to get more information, please call or text 719-501-3236.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power outages across Washington County

December 16, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – High winds are being blamed for over 3,500 power outages across Washington County. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Neighbors started to report power outages around 11:30 p.m. Roads in Richfield...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WLUC

How to prepare for potential power outages

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following list of tips will help you prepare for potential power outages. Keep flashlights handy including spare batteries. Always have access to a phone that does not require power to operate, like a cell phone or landline not requiring power. Charge your phones before going to bed.
MARQUETTE, MI
Colorado Daily

Wind leads to power outages in Boulder

High winds and powerful gusts have led to some power outages in Boulder. Xcel’s power outage map shows a number of outages particularly in south Boulder, the largest of which is impacting about 1,700 customers in the Table Mesa area. Another outage is impacting about 700 people near Jamestown,...
BOULDER, CO
wsgw.com

Power Outage Affecting Saginaw

(source: Consumers Energy) 1,434 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw are without power this morning (December 15). The outages affect customers stretching north and south from I-675 to Erie St. and east and west from Fourth Ave. to the Saginaw River. The outage may have been caused by a vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Fordney and Rust avenues, near the Saginaw YMCA. Emergency crews are currently on the scene at that location.
SAGINAW, MI
WETM

Widespread power outage in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A widespread power outage has been reported in Schuyler County. According to NYSEG, more than 1,300 customers are without power in multiple communities. Those impacted include Montour Falls, Dix, Orange, and Reading. A smaller outage has also been reported in Hector. NYSEG says a...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

Power Outages Are Possible In Chicago Tonight

Strong winds may cause power outages in Chicago and northern Illinois this evening, according to the National Weather Service. "Damaging winds are likely to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."
CHICAGO, IL
wnky.com

Warren RECC power outage update

WARREN COUNTY, KY: Right now, 5,800 homes in Warren County are still without power according to Warren RECC officials. The utility company says staff and crews are working alongside volunteers to fully restore power to members. Warren RECC says crews from 4 energy companies outside of the county have arrived...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wsgw.com

Thousands of Power Outages Affect State

Consumers Energy continues to work around the clock to restore power around the state. Thousands of customers remain without power. In the Great Lakes Bay Region, 3,805 Consumers powered homes and businesses report outages. This includes 2,587 in Midland County, 385 in Saginaw County and 833 in Bay County. Isabella...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Monday edition of the News Advocate affected by power outage

Because of a power outage at our printing facility, the printed edition of the Manistee News Advocate for Monday, Dec. 13 will be delayed. In the meantime, you can view an exact replica of the Monday print edition at https://manisteenews.com/e-edition using any device.
MANISTEE, MI
easternshorepost.com

ANEC Power Outage Leads to Information Outage

The submitted article in the Dec. 3 Eastern Shore Post describing the power outage that hit the Shore Dec. 1 was about as useful as blank space. The article tells us how many customers Accomack-Northampton Electric Co-op has, that two-thirds of them lost electricity for three hours, that ANEC’s employees worked to fix it quickly, and that ANEC’s CEO feels outages “are not acceptable in any fashion.”
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
bigrapidsnews.com

Strong winds lead to power outages in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Lake Michigan shoreline counties were hit with high winds and severe weather over the weekend, leaving at least 1,240 Manistee County Consumers Energy customers without power on Saturday. The Nation Weather Service Gaylord office reported Manistee saw wind reports of up to 47 mph on Saturday.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
FL Radio Group

Power Outages Throughout the Finger Lakes

Saturday night’s high winds left portions of the Finger Lakes without power. NYSEG’s 6:38am update showed that both Ontario and Seneca Counties had approximately 1,400 customers without power each. Wayne County had just over 2,000. Yates and Steuben had about 1,000 each without power. Get the top stories...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
9NEWS

Power outage impacts thousands in Denver

DENVER — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Denver Saturday. According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the loss of power began just before 4:30 p.m. and affected more than 7,200 customers. The outage was centered near Elitch Gardens, just east of Interstate 25.
DENVER, CO
actionnews5.com

Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis, Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers are experiencing power outages Saturday morning as severe weather hits the Mid-South. As of just before 1 a.m. nearly 23,000 customers without power. Moments earlier that number topped 30,000. MLGW says the majority of the outages are...
MEMPHIS, TN
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Winter Weather Causing Power Outages in Greene County

Overnight snowfall has caused power outages in Greene County. According to Alliant Energy, as of 5:23am there were 339 customers without power in Greene County and Midland Power Cooperative was reporting 329 were without power. The power outage has also impacted 98.9FM KGRA as the signal is running on generator power. If you are experiencing a power outage, make sure to contact your energy provider.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette, Menominee counties experiencing power outages

(WFRV) – As the winter storm continues into Saturday morning, two counties located in the Northwoods region are experiencing power outages, according to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map. As of 8:15 a.m., the WPS outage map reports that over 7,000 customers in both Marinette and Menominee counties...
MARINETTE, WI
wvlt.tv

KUB working to restore power outages in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced that utility crews were working to restore power in thousands of outages across East Tennessee Saturday evening following storms. KUB spokesperson Darrin Rhines said, “The restoration work has been getting the tree debris out of the way and putting lines back...
TENNESSEE STATE

