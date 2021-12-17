ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Bria Bella & Co. hosts annual Holiday Give Back

stevenspoint.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT – Women’s clothing store Bria Bella & Co. is hosting their fifth annual Holiday Give Back. The Give Back’s objective is to collect donations to provide the struggling families of Stevens Point with aid during the holiday season. With the holiday season approaching, it...

stevenspoint.news

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three sisters are supporting and giving back to the community this holiday season. The Bryant sisters are holding a toy drive, as well as collecting items for hot meals and care packages. Last year, they raised more than $8,000 for families in Charlottesville. They are so far supporting 13 children this year, with the goal of $5,000.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
franchising.com

Proforma Gives Back to its Communities this Holiday Season

Proforma and its Employees Support Kids in Need Through Local Nonprofits. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. - Proforma partnered with Joshua House and Providence House to support its Support Center communities. The company and its employees came together this month to gift children in need items from Amazon Wish Lists curated by the nonprofits.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
CBS New York

Police Athletic League In Harlem Hosts Annual Holiday Party For Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa arrived early for dozens of children in Manhattan on Saturday. Children ages 5-12 enjoyed a festive annual holiday party at the Police Athletic League in Harlem. They enjoyed face-painting and arts and crafts, along with some music and good food. NYPD officers and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attended the festivities, helping children playing carnival games. “They do sports events with our kids. They come to our centers and they give talks about careers, about safety, you know, awareness about different topics, you know, how to stay out of trouble and how to be a good citizen,” one person said. Children also took home gifts and some fun memories to last them a long time. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
MANHATTAN, NY
VISTA.Today

Chester County Library to Host 10th Annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday

The holiday season is a busy time of year. Family gatherings and finding the perfect gift for loved ones can be frustrating and stressful. With time a precious commodity, remember that the library can be your best destination to find all of your family entertainment, holiday de-stressors, and party planning ideas, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your list.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
stevenspoint.news

Donations and cheer make Turkey Trot a success

STEVENS POINT – Thanksgiving morning 2021 was a chilly affair – with temperatures in the mid-20’s and a formidable wind – but that didn’t stop over 700 people from participating in the 2021 Stevens Point Community Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run and Food Drive. Participants and supporters contributed $1,911 in cash donations and 1,150 pounds of food for InterFaith Food Pantry and the Mobile Pantry, both serving Portage County residents.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Reading Eagle

Boyertown Historical Society hosts annual Holiday Tour

An estimated 270 guests toured Boyertown homes decorated for the holidays during the Boyertown Area Historical Society’s annual Holiday Tour on Dec. 3. “Our goal is always to bring the community together to give residents of Boyertown and nearby communities a chance to do something fun with family and friends,” said tour co-chair Luann Zambanini of the historical society. “With weather like we had on Friday evening, it was a perfect night for a Holiday Tour.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Bria Bella Co
Davis Enterprise

Spread holiday cheer through gifts that give back

The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.
CHARITIES
westwoodhorizon.com

UNICEF Hosts Blood Drive to Give Back to the Community

On Friday, Dec. 10th, We Are Blood held a student blood drive in the band practice parking lot. The event was hosted by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) club with the purpose of providing students the opportunity of giving back to the community. In order to...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ourquadcities.com

ImpactLife hosts annual Season of Giving Blood Drive

It’s a friendly competition to spread some holiday cheer as QC high schools try to be top for blood donations to ImpactLife’s annual Season of Giving Blood Drive. Alex Burkamper from ImpactLife dropped by Local 4 to discuss this special event. You can find out more about the...
CHARITIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Easy Ways to Give Back to the Military During the Holidays

(StatePoint) Because many service members and military families don’t have the opportunity to be with their loved ones in person, the holiday season can be especially difficult time of year. If you’re wondering how you can help bring a little piece of home to service members stationed around the...
MILITARY
9&10 News

Frankfort’s Garden Theater Hosts First Annual Holiday Gala

Now that the Garden Theater in Frankfort has completed renovations, they’re looking to welcome the community back for some live performances. They’re kicking off the holiday season with their first annual Holiday Gala at the Garden on Friday. “Our goal has been to provide way more programming events...
FRANKFORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy