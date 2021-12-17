ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Area school districts monitoring TikTok challenge

By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World
Kilgore News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with several area school districts said they are monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday. What originally started as a challenge for students to skip school on Friday has since morphed into encouraging students to jeopardize their schools’ safety. In an...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Bay Area Schools On Alert After Threats on TikTok

Many school districts in the Bay Area are warning parents and students of possible threats that will be made at campuses today. This is a part of an apparent challenge going viral on TikTok. A high school in Gilroy will be planning a preemptive closure for the day as a result. Officials across the districts have noted that the TikTok challenge is a national trend and none of the threats are believed to be credible.
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#School Districts#Jenks Public Schools#Owasso Union#Tulsans#Tps#Broken Arrow
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
Newnan Times-Herald

Police, Coweta Schools respond to TikTok violence challenge

Coweta County Schools and local law enforcement are stepping up security after a new TikTok “challenge” emerged encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday. “This evening at 6:16 p.m. I was notified by the Georgia Department of Education of a safety alert related to a disturbing TikTok trend emerging across the country,” said Coweta Superintendent Evan Horton in a message to families Thursday night.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
philomathnews.com

Disturbing TikTok ‘challenge’ catches attention of local school district

Philomath Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday informed families and students of a disturbing TikTok challenge that has districts across the country taking heightened precautions. “The challenge asks for individuals to call in bomb, school shooting or other threats of violence at schools across the United States,” Halliday said. “The Philomath...
PHILOMATH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy