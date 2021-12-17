ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football fans urged to take care ahead of weekend matches

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oToCt_0dPc1Amf00

Football fans in Scotland have been urged to take care as they travel to and from matches this weekend, as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

Members of the public have been advised to stay at home as much as possible, with sports fans told to take lateral flow tests if they decide to go to games.

Rangers are due to play Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, while Hampden will host a cup final match between Celtic and Hibernian on Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and chief medical officer Gregor Smith were asked about football spectators during a media briefing on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjsux_0dPc1Amf00

Ms Sturgeon said: “Please limit your social interactions – whatever your social interactions would normally be, limit them as much as you can right now.

“I’m asking people – and I’m not doing this lightly after two years of this – I’m asking people to stay at home as much as they can.”

She continued: “Had we the kinds of financial support mechanisms in place that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be more able perhaps to give straightforward advice to events to say ‘Don’t have these events go ahead right now’.

“I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people.”

She asked people to “think carefully about every interaction you’re having”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9y6u_0dPc1Amf00

Mr Smith said Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants of Covid-19.

Speaking about football fans, he said: “Whether they’re vaccinated or not, I would encourage them very, very strongly to make sure they’re taking lateral flow tests before they go.

“And please, if you’re symptomatic at all, don’t go to the football, don’t risk spreading it to others.

“Don’t risk spreading it amongst the coaches and cars you’re going to be in going to the game.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Newcastle United fans urged to be cautious over match

Newcastle United fans are being urged to carefully consider whether or not to attend Monday night's Premier League game, amid rocketing Omicron cases. The city's director of public health, Prof Eugene Milne, said fans must decide whether they were vulnerable. The fixture against Manchester United is still due to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers and players meeting to discuss Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top-flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.England’s top managers and players will look at ways to cope with the increasing toll of the Omicron variant, while also bidding to keep the Premier League show on the road.Replays have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Aberdeen chair calls on Nicola Sturgeon to let more fans into Boxing Day matches

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack appealed directly to Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Boxing Day matches after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) partially brought forward the winter break.With 10 of the 12 cinch Premiership clubs in favour of postponing festive fixtures in light of crowd restrictions, the SPFL board agreed to reschedule matches on the December 29 and New Year fixture cards, but not Boxing Day games.The Scottish Government allowed crowds at three Premiership matches on Wednesday despite on Tuesday announcing maximum 500-strong attendances for live outdoor events from Boxing Day for a period of up to three weeks,...
WORLD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa youngsters can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead.Gerrard said: “They’ve certainly got my trust and my confidence. If I ask any player who has little experience to play, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton set to extend Willy Caballero’s contract to give them keeper cover

Southampton look set to extend the contract of former Argentina international Willy Caballero The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea stopper signed a short-term deal at St Mary’s until January 5 earlier this month after Saints experienced a goalkeeper crisis.Caballero endured a debut to forget with a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal but impressed in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last time out and could now remain at Southampton for the rest of the campaign.Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed: “Yeah, there is a chance definitely because in this moment and situation, you never know how quick it goes with Covid that you lose a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Omicron#Ibrox#Celtic
The Independent

Burnley-Everton latest Premier League game on Boxing Day to fall due to Covid-19

Burnley’s Boxing Day clash with Everton has been postponed due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Toffees’ squad.Everton had an initial request to postpone the game rejected on Thursday despite boss Rafael Benitez claiming he only had nine fit outfield players.Everton confirmed in a brief statement: “Our Premier League fixture at Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed due to the number of COVID cases and injuries in our squad.”The Premier League said it had taken the “regrettable” decision to postpone the game following a meeting of its Board on Friday morning.Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn ‘totally involved’ after training during Covid outbreak, Antonio Conte claims

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes Steven Bergwijn has benefitted from the recent Covid-19 outbreak in his squad.The Holland international scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and also provided the assist for Lucas Moura’s winner.Bergwijn has struggled for form and consistency since he moved to Spurs in 2020 but the 24-year-old was one of the few players at the club not to contract coronavirus recently and looks to have used his time on the training pitch wisely under the Italian manager.“I think these two weeks that we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go...
WORLD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

The tweet is as stupid as it is jarring. “I am a broken man,” it said. “Juergen (sic) Klopp has killed my love… LFC you’re dead to me.”The Twitter account in question has as its profile picture an illustration of a syringe as the Pied Piper leading a crowd of surgically-masked children. To where is anyone’s guess: according to doctors and scientists, the destination of vaccinated youngsters is safety from the most extreme effects of Covid-19. In the mad mind of the author of the tweet, the boys and girls are heading for their doom.Jurgen Klopp has been, if we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Three numbers that explain Ralf Rangnick’s first three games at Manchester United

In a Covid-free world, Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as Manchester United manager would be five games old by now.The unbeaten start against Crystal Palace, Young Boys and Norwich might have stretched further, beyond meetings with Brentford and Brighton. Even if it hadn’t, there would at least be a much clearer picture of exactly what to expect from his United and his players would be getting more and more familiar with his methods.Instead, a Covid outbreak within the squad has caused back-to-back postponements and United’s new era under one of the most influential figures in European football over the past decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds Rhinos to play Women’s Super League matches at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos will play all of their 2022 Women’s Super League matches at Headingly with some being double headers with the men.The aim is help develop their women’s team and to add to their investment Leeds will also share their Kirkstall training ground between the men and women’s teams.This comes two months after Leeds reached the Grand Final of the WSL only to lose out 28-0 to St Helens.Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We are very proud of the progress and achievements of our women’s squad. Next season will be phase one of the plan and the squad will benefit...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal progress but admits there is plenty to improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team are going in the right direction approaching the halfway mark of the season.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League and are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals following Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.Next up is a trip to basement club Norwich on Boxing Day where the visitors will aim to secure a fifth straight victory in all competitions.🎄 @ManCity will top the #PL at Christmas pic.twitter.com/JD3gKED3xe— Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2021Arteta said: “We are halfway through the season and unfortunately the season ends in May because there is still a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea delighted with Conor Gallagher’s progress at Crystal Palace

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini has heaped praise on in-form Conor GallagherThe 21-year-old midfielder has shone at Crystal Palace this season on loan from Stamford Bridge.Gallagher has scored six goals in 17 outings this season and made his senior England debut against San Marino last month and has impressed Cudicini.“What’s important for Conor is to finish the season where he is. That’s why we’ve not put anything in place to recall him next month – it’s the same with Billy Gilmour,” he told Ladbrokes.“I’ve said this many times in the past, but a loan isn’t necessarily only successful if you’re...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

395K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy