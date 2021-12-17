ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Health Department offers guidance for COVID-19 at-home testing

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 7 days ago
Community members testing positive need to isolate for 10 days and should report results, says public health

– With increasing numbers of community members using in-home tests to detect COVID-19, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has new guidance on what to do when one receives positive results from one of these tests.

“Although we offer a number of convenient locations for COVID-19 testing locally, we recognize that at-home testing kits are becoming more widely available and convenient for people,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “To accommodate this new testing tool, we have created a new in-home test reporting process and want to provide people the instructions they need to stay safe and keep others safe.”

Before purchasing a COVID-19 self-test, community members are encouraged to check with their employer, school, or other institution if results from a self-test are accepted.

  • If you test positive, immediately isolate (except to seek medical care) for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status or you have symptoms or not. Report your positive test result to the Public Health Department so you can receive important instructions to protect you and those around you. Community members are strongly encouraged to notify Public Health of your positive test through SLOPublicHealth.org/testing so you can receive an isolation letter and additional support. Finally, it’s very important that you tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • If you test negative, and you think your test result may be incorrect, contact your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or think you have been exposed, you should contact your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. You can find no-cost testing at one of Public Health’s community testing sites.

“We thank our fellow community members for their diligence in getting tested and helping us slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “But the best way to stay safe is to get fully vaccinated, mask up in indoor public spaces, get your booster shot, and stay home if you are sick.”

Masking is still required in indoor public spaces in San Luis Obispo County. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. To find other vaccine providers, visit VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit SLOPublicHealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

