Hairy Bikers star Si King misses TV appearance due to Covid

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
 7 days ago

Hairy Bikers star Si King missed a TV appearance on BBC One’s Morning Live today (17 December) because he has coronavirus.

The diagnosis was revealed by his fellow Hairy Biker, Dave Myers, who appeared on the show on his own.

Host Gethin Jones greeted him, saying: “It’s lovely to see you, Dave. Where’s the other one?”

To which Myers replied: “Oh, he’s got Covid. Yeah, he’s doing alright, he’s been a bit rough as I think people with Covid are. But he seems to be pulling around.

“You know how you either get better or get worse, fortunately he’s getting better.”

Myers and King have brought their relatives together for the upcoming BBC festive special of Hairy Bikers.

“It was particularly poignant, really, because we used to spend a lot of time together as families,” Myers said. “But lately and obviously with Covid and Si became a grandfather not long ago, he couldn’t see his granddaughter for about five months.

“So, Ada, the granddaughter, she’s there at the Christmas party and we thought we’d just have a Christmas dinner to bring back the Christmas dinner that we haven’t had for a long time – and indeed the Christmas that we didn’t have last year.”

Myers and King are British television chefs. They have presented a range of television shows that combine cooking and travel.

The Hairy Bikers Go North For Christmas will air on Wednesday 22 December at 8pm on BBC2.

