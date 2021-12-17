ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound I-94 back open after crash involving semi

By Bianca Cseke
 7 days ago
Eastbound I-94 is back open to traffic after closing for several hours due to a rollover crash.

I-94 eastbound was shut down at Sprinkle Road on Friday morning as crews worked to clean up after a rollover crash involving a semi.

All I-94 traffic was re-routing off the highway at Sprinkle Road, according to the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

The closure had traffic backed up to Westnedge (76 MM exit) because of the crash at the 83 mile marker.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

