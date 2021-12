KINGWOOD — The Preston County Schools website and phone app will now include the West Virginia Academy, a charter school that will serve Monongalia and Preston counties. John Treu, chairman of the board and acting president for the West Virginia Academy, asked the Preston County Board of Education on Monday to comply with a section of state code that requires counties to advertise charter schools, just as it does other schools in its jurisdiction.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO