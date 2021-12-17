ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

'We Started A Dog Treat Business—It Pays For My Son's Service Dog'

By Kelly Dodson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The plan is for Alexis to be a psychiatric service dog for Keygan. It was a great decision, because when Keygan doesn't want to get out of bed, he does so for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Winchester, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Service Dog#Working Dog#Birthday Cakes#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
683K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy