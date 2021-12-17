ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Fox News Editor Slams Former Colleagues Over Jan. 6 Attack: 'They Created that Space'

By Jason Lemon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"As they echoed Trump, they primed the pump," former Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt...

Comments / 23

Joplin Scott
6d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔

Reply(1)
5
Greg Olson
7d ago

News flash. Faux newslike hosts are lying self-serving pieces of human waste. Not news to anyone with more than a couple of brain cells.

Reply
7
Lucille Norton
7d ago

Stop with the Jan 6 th this administration is interested in only one thing try and blame Trump for anything and everything. The texts were edited they admitted that so they probably are living about everything

Reply(5)
8
