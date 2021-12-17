ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

By DAVID KLEPPER, LORI HINNANT - Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The mugshot-style photos are posted on online message boards in...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MassLive.com

Studies show masks are effective against COVID-19 (Letters)

The Dec. 15 letters to the editor in the The Westfield News criticized mask wearing and other measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. One writer asked where the peer-reviewed studies are. Actually, peer-reviewed studies validating the need for mask-wearing to prevent spread of disease and other studies describing the efficacy of vaccines exist.
WESTFIELD, MA
Beaumont Enterprise

Study shows COVID-19 impact on booze habits, TX bought more beer

A new study from the University at Buffalo of data from 16 U.S. states suggests that the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw increases in wine and spirit sales, accompanied by notable changes in the relationship between alcohol sales and people’s visits to businesses that sell alcohol. The new findings were presented in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on Dec. 17.
DRINKS
KEYT

Romania: Far-right protesters oppose COVID workplace passes

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of far-right protesters have gathered in Romania’s capital to oppose a bill that would introduce “green certificates” in workplaces which authorities hope will limit the spread of coronavirus infections and prevent another collapse of the health care system. Romania, a European Union nation of about 19 million, faced its deadliest surge of coronavirus infections and deaths through October and November when intensive care units across the country were packed with COVID-19 patients, and hospital morgues ran out of space. The mostly maskless demonstrators, who converged outside the parliament building, waved national tricolor flags in red, yellow, and blue, blocked traffic and chanted “Freedom!”
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop him

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa's coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won't stop him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

SYDNEY — Australia's New South Wales state is reporting more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the second straight day as the state and federal governments roll out measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

BOSTON (AP) — Staff absences for COVID-19 tripled this month in London's hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city's firefighters called out sick.
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.
FESTIVAL
Times Daily

Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., numerous churches have canceled in-person Christmas services, disappointing pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight.
RELIGION
BBC

Covid-19: Christmas side effect theory over booster no-shows

A top health official has spoken of her concern that people were not turning up for booster vaccinations over fears of side effects on Christmas Day. The centre at Chelmsford Racecourse, Essex, can deliver 6,000 jabs but had only done about 150 by 11:30 GMT. Chief nurse for Suffolk and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Most IVF Babies Grow Up to Be Mentally Healthy Adults, Study Shows

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is no increased risk of mental health problems in teens and young adults who were conceived through in-vitro fertilization (IVF), Swedish researchers report. Although those born after assisted reproductive techniques did have a slightly higher risk of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), it owed...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Times Daily

COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Outside a foreign currency exchange in Zimbabwe's capital, hordes of people desperate for U.S. dollars are pushed up against each other.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid symptoms....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Santa has been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, the transport minister said Thursday. "This year, I'm delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies," the minister, Omar Alghabra said in a statement. "When I spoke to Santa (in a call to the North Pole), he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada," he said. Santa's flight crew -- including reindeer Rudolph, whose "nose shone red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off" -- have also been given the all clear.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE

