Public Safety

Cleethorpes park goose death: Man due in court

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is to appear in court in connection with the death of a goose which was killed in a public park. Video footage...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Edward Colston ‘sentenced to death’ as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bomb squad called in after unexplained death of man

A bomb disposal unit was called in after the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock Police were called to Craigie Court in the town after the sudden death of a man at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.Officers were called to Craigie Court, Kilmarnock at around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. https://t.co/Y6AvsSSLwd pic.twitter.com/GwTJlvDqkb— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) December...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ilona Golabek: Kamil Ranoszek denies murder of missing partner

A man has denied the murder of his partner who has not been seen since she disappeared last month. Ilona Golabek, 27, was last sighted on CCTV recorded in two areas of Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November. Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 40, pleaded not guilty to her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

Man shot to death in Hampton parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died in a shooting not far from the NASA Langley Research Center late Sunday night. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Wythe Creek Road just after 11:30 p.m. That's in the Hampton Roads Center area. They found a man who had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Humberside Police#Messingham#Grimsby Magistrates#Bbc East Yorkshire
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cw34.com

Man found shot to death in Delray Beach parking lot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Delray Beach. According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire just after 5:30 a.m. along Village Square Circle, near Delray Beach Memorial Gardens. Police found a man shot to death in the parking lot. Crime...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BBC

St Helens woman attacked by her four dogs

A woman was attacked by her own four dogs in Merseyside leaving her seriously injured. It happened just after 10:00 GMT in the Reginald Road area of Sutton, St Helens. Police said she was taken to hospital with "serious injuries". The four dogs, which were believed to be bulldogs, have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man found injured on beach charged with woman's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in Leicester shortly before he was found injured on a beach in Norfolk. Leicestershire Police were called to Tennis Court Drive in Humberstone, where they found the body of 49-year-old Manisha Solanki on 15 April.
TENNIS
BBC

Police hunt Leeds McDonald's drive-through armed robber

Police are hunting for an armed robber in Leeds who has targeted six McDonald's drive-through restaurants. The man reaches into the pay window and attempts to steal the till with a crowbar, police said. In two of the raids the man went into the restaurants and threatened staff with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Petra Srncova: Body found is missing hospital worker

The Czech foreign minister has confirmed that a body found in a park in south-east London is that of Petra Srncova - a nursing assistant who was last seen two weeks ago. The 32-year-old from Camberwell was last seen taking a bus on 28 November. The Metropolitan Police confirmed a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds county lines drug dealer 'exploited vulnerable boys'

A man from Leeds who exploited "vulnerable" teenage boys in a county lines drug network has been jailed for seven years. West Yorkshire Police said 25-year-old Levite Manaka used children from Leeds and Bradford to ferry heroin and crack cocaine. Police said Manaka, of Roundhay Road in Harehills, was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN TRACKED BY USING IPHONE APP DUE IN COURT

A Warrensburg man who was arrested via utilizing the Find My iPhone App on September 20 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, the store clerk told authorities a man came into the store, picked up a few things, brought them to the counter and asked if she was the only one in the store. After she said “yes,” she said he demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot her. She said she did not see a gun, but the man held his hand on his waist, and she could see a bulge near his waist band. The clerk put all of the money from the register into a brown shopping bag along with the items the man had picked up. He also demanded her to put her cell phone in the bag.
WARRENSBURG, MO
BBC

Police officer who caused fatal crash would have been sacked

A former police officer who caused a fatal crash would have been dismissed if he was still serving, a misconduct hearing has said. Jamie Holloway, 50, resigned from West Mercia Police after the crash in which David Shaw died in May 2018. He was given an eight-month suspended jail sentence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leroy Mitchell death: £20,000 reward offered for information

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information on the shooting of a 35-year-old man in south-east London. Leroy Mitchell, was shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, in the early hours of 2 October after leaving a silent disco. His family have released an open letter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cocaine dealers jailed for cross-border operation

Four men have been jailed for running a drug-dealing operation between Bristol and south Wales. The men, aged between 32 and 50, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for supplying cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £600,000. David Griffiths, 50, and Hamse Mohamod, 37, pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hindley: Woman dies six weeks after being struck by car

A woman has died almost six weeks after she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, police have said. Katherine West was struck by a Peugeot 3008 on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at about 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Her family said the 59-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses over boy’s death in van collision

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday when a van collided with a bus stop in Greenwich The boy was pronounced dead at 4.35pm after being taken for treatment at a south London hospital following the collision. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.The London Ambulance Service London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended the scene at the junction of Eltham Road with Kidbrooke Park Road.Two other pedestrians, a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not...
ACCIDENTS

