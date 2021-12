HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a Harrisonburg man lost his home to a fire in August, the community is hoping to help him build a brand new home. J.P. Pringle has called the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg home for decades, but after the summer fire, his house along East Johnson Street was deemed uninhabitable. The community rallied behind Pringle to help with his immediate needs, like food, clothing, and shelter, but are now going a step further to welcome him back home.

