This is our first Christmas without Rush Limbaugh, and for millions of us it is a terrible void. In Charles Dickens’s "A Christmas Carol," a character soliciting charitable donations admonishes Scrooge that "at this festive season of the year…want is keenly felt." So is family grief. And, what will never be understood by his critics (most of whom never listened to him), Rush Limbaugh was undeniably a beloved brother-by-another-mother to so many of us.

CHRIST ・ 7 HOURS AGO