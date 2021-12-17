ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘I didn’t see that coming’: readers on the North Shropshire byelection result

By Guardian readers and Alfie Packham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4UYZ_0dPbxs9J00
Lib Dem Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes in the North Shropshire byelection.

‘I didn’t see that coming’

It’s an amazing result from North Shropshire – I didn’t see that coming. Please, please don’t remove Johnson, though. He will only be replaced by someone equally as dangerous but more smooth-talking and less prone to stupid mistakes, like Rishi Sunak. The Tories will then make out like all of the scandals were just to do with Johnson, rather than a far wider party-wide issue, they’ll rebrand themselves and win the next election. Leave Johnson in power for as long as possible; the longer he stays, the more likely the Tories will be to lose the next election. MTBO85

‘Boris is a goner’

The problem with Tories, as with certain sections of the Labour left, is that they think if they’re performing poorly, while they correctly conclude it’s because they’re not giving people what they want, they then go on to assume that what the public want is a more extreme version of what they’re currently offering. Boris is a goner and rightly so, but I fear the Tories are going back rightwards as a result, rather than to the centre. I’m actually quite hopeful they’ll lose the next election but they’ll do a lot of damage first. QuesoManchego

‘It seems odd that a pro-Brexit constituency voted Lib Dem’

It seems odd that a pro-Brexit constituency voted for the Lib Dems, who were the most pro-EU party. It does show the contrary view of our electorate. However, in the Brexit campaign people were told that when we left the EU we would have all the advantages of membership (access to the single market and less red tape) with none of the disadvantages (cost, accepting EU rules, restriction of immigration, trade deals with other countries). While it does not take much analysis to realise that was not going to happen and a compromise was required, the hard Brexit negotiated by the Tories is impacting us badly and hitting the agricultural sector badly. Hence dissatisfaction in rural areas. KSCWEL

‘The voters seem to have seen through this administration’

It’s wonderful news. At last, the voters seem to have seen through this Tory/Ukip administration that has been responsible for the UK losing international respect. Johnson no longer looks invulnerable. It raises the possibility that we could even get rid of Raab here in Esher. Harry Wiles, 77, retired diplomat, Esher, Surrey

‘People are reading too much into this result’

People are reading too much into this result. Byelection voting is a bit like flashing your lights at another car: you are trying to send a signal using a very blunt instrument. North Shrophire is true blue Tory Brexit country. The Lib Dems and the wider progressive movement are trying to spin this as an indication of people turning more towards the centre, but the people of North Shropshire have not swung to the left. It is obvious that a leadership challenge will come from the hard right. These people are looking for tax cuts and public spending cuts, right reason or none. Either Boris will need to go even more blatantly populist or he faces being replaced by someone who is. Superstriker

‘A real kick up the arse’

First, it’s good that the Tories lost the seat, instead of just being run close. That means it’s a real kick up the arse and can’t be ignored. It also means there have been material consequences to the party for the disgraceful way they tried to bury the Paterson sleaze. Conservatives should hope that this is not about policy. Because if the government’s chosen implementation of Brexit is not the policy that even places like this want, then who is that policy aimed at? Johnson’s Brexit has always been inferior to May’s Brexit in my opinion – and judging by recent polling, it’s beginning to lose its shine with the people that supported removing May and installing Johnson, too. Johnson has nothing except his facade, and aspects of the Covid response have really exposed that. FFC800

‘I cannot get excited by this result’

I cannot get excited about this result. Johnson is only going to be replaced by another individual I don’t want anywhere near power. I find it depressing that apparently none of the previous appalling things Johnson and the Tories did have been of equal concern to their voting demographic. He’s implemented so many things that caused damage to this country, and to democracy (or in some instances, achieved this by not implementing things he should have). It’s sickening he can mismanage a pandemic, slash support for the vulnerable, cause untold damage with his hard Brexit, and yet it’s a pizza party that finally “the people” object to. GreenAppleRedApple

‘Culture wars is a declining market’

Culture wars is a declining market, less takers on both sides of the divide. So much of it was driven by a US media ecosystem that went into overdrive under Trump. The Tories have really bet the ranch on it, but their voters have had broadly favourable economic conditions. The pandemic and Brexit are still playing out. No guarantees it will continue to wash, and that will favour the alternatives. Illegal migration will always be a hit with some voters, but it favours rabble-rousers like Farage. It’s much more difficult when you’re actually in power and have made endless promises about it. All that really gives the Tories favourable conditions in the next election is how much they can game the system like their peers in Poland and Hungary. LesterBoggs

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on North Shropshire: a warning to the Tories

Byelection earthquakes don’t come much bigger than North Shropshire. The result – the former 23,000 Conservative majority overturned into a 6,000-vote win for the new Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan – is a bombshell for Boris Johnson, a wake-up call for the Conservative party and a life-enhancing triumph for the Lib Dems. It is also, perhaps, a sign that party politics is emerging from a period largely defined by the Brexit referendum of 2016, with tactical anti-Conservative voting now playing an increasingly important role.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Britain is broken from a decade of Tory government

There is a very clear reason for the mess the country is in right now. It is called the Conservative Party. It has been in power for over a decade. A lost decade. A wasted decade, in which the big choices and challenges faced have been decided, not with the national interest in mind, but on the basis of the internal divisions and difficulties of the wretched Tory party.ABC. A for Austerity. B for Brexit. C for Covid. Draw a Venn diagram of the MPs who argued hardest for austerity, fought relentlessly for a hard Brexit, and are now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Telegraph

Live North Shropshire by-election result: Tories warn Boris Johnson 'one more strike and you're out' after 'political earthquake'

Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson he has "one more strike and he's out", after the Conservatives lost North Shropshire in an extraordinary swing to the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan claimed victory in a seat that has been Tory for nearly 200 years, saying it was down to "thousands of lifelong Conservative voters, dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted".
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson: 'I take responsibility for North Shropshire by-election defeat'

Boris Johnson has said he takes "personal responsibility" for the Tories' North Shropshire by-election loss after a "very disappointing" night for the Conservatives. The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Polls close in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The polls have closed in the North Shropshire by-election that was triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation.It would deal a fresh blow to Boris Johnson if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat.Voting in the West Midlands constituency ended at 10pm on Thursday, with the Liberal Democrats eying a real chance to overturn a near-23,000 vote majority.The candidates – and senior Tories – will not learn the definitive result until it is announced in the early hours of Friday.Not only was the vote triggered by a Tory sleaze scandal, it comes after the Prime Minister was battered by allegations of lockdown-breaching parties...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#European Union#Uk#Tories#Labour#The Lib Dems#Eu#Kscwel
The Guardian

Fighting byelections or Brexit, the rule is the same: don’t give up

During the closing stages of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, I said to the Conservative MP John Biffen: “I think Mrs Thatcher must be suffering.”. This was surprising, coming from such a long-term critic of Thatcherism as myself, but so was the reply from Biffen, a former member of her cabinet and also, for years, her leader of the Commons. “Yes,” he replied, “but is she suffering enough?”
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: I’ve been campaigning for the Lib Dems in North Shropshire – those Christmas parties keep coming up

Tomorrow, voters in the rural constituency of North Shropshire will head to the polls to elect their new MP following the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson.Last weekend, as a Liberal Democrat councillor, I travelled from London to North Shropshire with my friend and colleague Roderick Lynch, a member of the Liberal Democrats’ Federal Audit and Scrutiny Board. As a 12 year old, Roderick attended Burnt Norton Secondary School at Cheswardine Hall in Market Drayton, North Shropshire; his previous school is now a nursing home. As we drove, he reflected on the number of shops shut and the neglected roads.Driving...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Keir Starmer hints at informal pact with Liberal Democrats at next general election

Keir Starmer has signalled he could be open to informal pacts with the Liberal Democrats and smaller parties at the next general election in order to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 and deprive the Tories of a majority.The Labour leader’s comments come a week after the Lib Dems overturned a 23,000 majority in the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister’s authority.Earlier in the summer, Ed Davey’s party also stormed to victory in Chesham and Amersham, despite the Tories winning a majority of over 16,000 votes in the constituency in the 2019...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Shropshire Star

Senior Shropshire Tories 'disappointed but not surprised' at by-election result

Disappointment has been shared by Conservatives in the county over the North Shropshire by-election defeat – but some say they were "not entirely surprised". The losing parties made a swift exit from the declaration at Shrewsbury Sports Village following the victory announcement for the Lib Dems – but it was almost too swift for Conservative candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst.
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

What did Owen Paterson do? Why North Shropshire is holding a by-election

This week the voters of North Shropshire will elect their new member of Parliament, and for the first time in more than 20 years, Owen Paterson will not be among the names on the ballot papers. The senior Conservative, a former Northern Ireland Secretary, first won the seat in 1997...
ELECTIONS
BBC

How are North Shropshire voters feeling?

It's hard to find anyone in North Shropshire who doesn't know there's a by-election happening on Thursday. Some people roll their eyes as soon as they're asked about it, exasperated with the number of duplicate leaflets landing on their doormats. But between now and polling day attention is only going...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy