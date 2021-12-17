VISTA Careers – West Chester University

Image via West Chester University.

Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.

Clinical Case Manager & Referral Coordinator

This position will be part of a commitment to serve the needs of students and the university through efforts to coordinate case management, monitor referrals, promote coordination of care through collaboration among departments or agencies, improve communication, and facilitate coordination and continuity of care in complex cases.

The ideal candidate will have a master’s degree from an accredited program in Social Work, or a related area (such as Counselor Education or Clinical Psychology), and a minimum of one year of experience in mental health management or case management. Licensure such as LCSW or LPC, and certification such as NCC, is preferred.

Learn more about the Clinical Case Manager & Referral Coordinator position at West Chester University .

Database and Compliance Coordinator

This position reports to the Assistant Dean of Students and maintains the confidential office database and corresponding paper files of more than 16,000 records and related transactions; processes and tracks local police and university police incident report; and responds to requests for information by parents, students, staff, attorneys, and faculty with respect to confidential matters in accordance with university policy and the Family Rights and Privacy Act of 1974-Buckley Amendment.

The ideal candidate will have a master’s degree in business, policy, healthcare, law, or a related field; three years of experience in higher education support; and one year of case management experience.

Learn more about the Database and Compliance Coordinator position at West Chester University .

Web Designer Specialist

This position will work with the Department of University Communications and Marketing to maintain the university’s website and design; develop and maintain webpages, including online forms utilizing databases; and guide strategic and technical development of the WCU website and mobile app.

The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in Communication, Design, Marketing, Computer Science, or a related field, and at least one year of experience as a website designer, web developer, or graphic designer; and one-year of experience with: HTML, CSS, WCAG 2.0 standards or Section 508, and SEO.