The School Buzz: Santa, volunteers distribute toys at Widefield D-3 schools

With the help of his elves and several volunteers around the district, Santa made stops at every Widefield school on Thursday to deliver toys to students.

St. Nick and his team, which included the Security Fire Department, rode the school bus, delivering toys that have been donated by D-3’s annual toy drive. They also stopped at the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Widefield Parks and Rec and the Security Public Library.

“We have enough toys to support the families that are on our list, hundreds of families impacted this year, we’re excited about that. But I know we’re also going to have some toys to support families for years to come,” said Shane Skalla, principal at Discovery High School.

The tradition started in 2014, with a hiatus last year due to Covid.

