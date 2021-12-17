ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The School Buzz: Santa, volunteers distribute toys at Widefield D-3 schools

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKpFF_0dPbxord00

With the help of his elves and several volunteers around the district, Santa made stops at every Widefield school on Thursday to deliver toys to students.

St. Nick and his team, which included the Security Fire Department, rode the school bus, delivering toys that have been donated by D-3’s annual toy drive. They also stopped at the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Widefield Parks and Rec and the Security Public Library.

“We have enough toys to support the families that are on our list, hundreds of families impacted this year, we’re excited about that. But I know we’re also going to have some toys to support families for years to come,” said Shane Skalla, principal at Discovery High School.

The tradition started in 2014, with a hiatus last year due to Covid.

The post The School Buzz: Santa, volunteers distribute toys at Widefield D-3 schools appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual NORAD Santa Tracker, follow Kris Kringle’s journey on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The NORAD Santa Tracker is set to follow Santa's journey around the world delivering presents to children. The tradition began half a century ago. In 1955, Sears accidentally published the wrong number in an ad encouraging children to call Santa. The number listed was actually to the North American Aerospace The post Annual NORAD Santa Tracker, follow Kris Kringle’s journey on Christmas appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

The PLACE new drop-in center now open for homeless youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 'ThePLACE' a non-profit organization that helps homeless youth in the community, has now permanently opened the doors to the daytime drop-in center for unsheltered youth in Colorado Springs. Across El Paso County, in just the last month the non-profit tells me they saw about 189 teens living in the streets. The post The PLACE new drop-in center now open for homeless youth appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Springs Rescue Mission Holiday Banquet returns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- Every year the Springs Rescue Mission hosts its annual holiday banquet to feed hundreds of homeless people, and that tradition continued Wednesday. Leaders at the 25-year-old Springs Rescue Mission say Wednesday's meal is extra special because the banquet was hosted in the mission's fully constructed campus, something that was in the The post Springs Rescue Mission Holiday Banquet returns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Colorado Springs first-graders surprise assisted living residents for Christmas

Mountain Vista Community School has a special group of first-graders who are learning that Christmas isn’t just about getting presents, but it’s about giving as well. First-graders from the Colorado Springs school, with the help of teachers Stephanie Peterson and Anita Arnold, spread kindness and gifts, over 70 of them, to residents at Winslow Courts The post The School Buzz: Colorado Springs first-graders surprise assisted living residents for Christmas appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Legacy of late-Bob Telmosse carried on through Christmas Giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For some, Bob Telmosse is known for his popular furniture commercials. For others, he's known as Santa Bob. According to the Bob Telmosse Foundation, the Christmas Giveaway began in 1983 after someone ran an ad in the Gazette Telegraph claiming his business was giving away free food. Despite it being The post Legacy of late-Bob Telmosse carried on through Christmas Giveaway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, partnered up with other El Paso County agencies to assist the elderly, disabled, and uninsured community members with clean-up and recovery operations after last week's windstorm. It's hard work at its finest, but a challenge team rubicon took on. A long-time volunteer for The post Team Rubicon Supports the Elderly, Disabled, and Uninsured in Colorado Springs following severe wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Food Trucks Against Homelessness in need of donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Every Monday, Food Trucks Against Homelessness brings a different food truck to Westside Cares in Colorado Springs to help feed those in need. It's a partnership that started in January with the goal to help feed people regardless of their situation. At that time, the organizers say they would feed between The post Food Trucks Against Homelessness in need of donations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend. In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27. The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are: Fountain testing center will be open Friday, The post Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Toys#Parks And Rec#School Bus#Charity#Widefield#D 3#Discovery High School#Covid
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO viewers have raised more than $1.3 million for Absolutely Colorado community initiatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been just about three years since we launched Absolutely Colorado, a series of stories and initiatives to focus on the good in southern Colorado, and we're thankful to our viewers for your generosity. Over the past few years, KRDO viewers have contributed more than $1.3 million to southern Colorado The post KRDO viewers have raised more than $1.3 million for Absolutely Colorado community initiatives appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after she wandered away from her home in Rye. Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked with Rye Fire and Beaulah Fire to find the missing child. The search was also aided by Flight for Life. According to the sheriff's office, the girl was found The post 3-year-old girl safe after wandering away from Rye home appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Board of Health divided on revised mask order for Pueblo Schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 3-2 vote, the Pueblo Board of Health chose to table a revised mask order for their next meeting on January 26th. The revised mask order would have allowed individual school districts to opt out of the current public health order requiring masks to be worn in all Pueblo County The post Pueblo Board of Health divided on revised mask order for Pueblo Schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs small businesses weigh in on handling Omicron variant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first Omicron variant COVID-19 case was confirmed in El Paso County Tuesday. Health officials describe it as the most transmissible variant yet. Now, businesses are left wondering what this means for them and if they could face another round of closures. Local business owner Kristyn Cline just opened her The post Colorado Springs small businesses weigh in on handling Omicron variant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to structure fire at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Citadel Mall. The CSFD first reported the fire at 1:21 p.m. According to CSFD, no injuries have been reported. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 750 CITADEL DR E; CITADEL MALL, on reported structure fire. No The post Crews respond to structure fire at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo taxpayers paying thousands to repair Christopher Columbus Statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bust of Christopher Columbus on Abriendo Avenue in Pueblo was hit by vandals again over the weekend. Two security cameras caught individuals throwing red paint onto the monument. While police search for the suspects, city officials tell KRDO taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for the cleanup. KRDO asked The post Pueblo taxpayers paying thousands to repair Christopher Columbus Statue appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bradford Park set to reopen ahead of the holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation says Bradford Park playground is ready to reopen just in time for the holidays. According to the City of Pueblo, Bradford Park playground was closed earlier this year to make way for Pueblo Parks Crew to install the newly, renovated equipment. Mulch will be added to The post Bradford Park set to reopen ahead of the holidays appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD crews respond to wildfire on Blodgett Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and County Fire resources are responding to a working fire on Blodgett Peak Wednesday morning. CSFD says the fire is estimated to be about three-tenths of an acre in size as of 4:30 pm. A pre-evacuation notice was issued for residents living near Blodgett Peak, The post CSFD crews respond to wildfire on Blodgett Peak appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo runs through January 1st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 50 acres of twinkling lights, 60 artisan-made light sculptures, breathtaking nighttime city views, and the nearby sound of roaring lions can only mean one thing in Colorado Springs: Electric Safari is back. New this year, giant illuminated animal inflatables add to the holiday celebration. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 31st annual month-long celebration continues The post Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo runs through January 1st appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years into the pandemic and Southern Colorado restaurants are still working to adjust to the new ways of dining in Colorado. Consumer trends show a dramatic increase in takeout sales, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and it's set to continue to rise post-COVID. Online ordering and third-party delivery apps have The post Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, two local school districts responded to a viral challenge stemming from the video-sharing app TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 18. Thursday evening, Woodland Park School District announced all district operations are canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution for staff and students. The post Local school districts respond to TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man turning downed tree into Christmas decorations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Wednesday morning, the Willis family watched from their window as the high winds uprooted and blew over a tree that had been standing in their front yard for 23 years. "Just despair, it’s terrible," said Bryan Willis, a Colorado Springs resident.   The tree had sentimental value, so now Bryan The post Colorado Springs man turning downed tree into Christmas decorations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy