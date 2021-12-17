ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

OOIDA’s Pugh speaks up for drivers at forum

By Mark Schremmer
 7 days ago
Bringing new truck drivers into the industry is important, but OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh wants there to be more focus placed on improving the profession for existing drivers. As part of a truck driver forum on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Charleston, S.C., Pugh told Transportation Secretary Pete...

Comments / 1

George
6d ago

Blah blah blah,,,,,,,, Thanks OOIDA, Buttboy is not gonna do anything to help us. Yup he’s got a ton of our tax dollars to spend. Just like the rest of the politicians he’s going to spend it on things that benefit everyone but us drivers. That’s correct,, I have No Faith No trust in this administration actually Helping Us.

