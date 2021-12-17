ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Turn your outdoor trip into a treasured memory

By Chris Holmes
louisianasportsman.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Christopher LeCoq’s tips can turn your outdoor moment of a lifetime into a treasured memory that you can share for a lifetime. Christopher LeCoq is a wizard behind the lens. While most of his work is videography and production, his still images are equally amazing. He’s shot...

www.louisianasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conscious Cat

Remember Your Cat With a Memorial Diamond

Losing a beloved cat is devastating. While there are commonalities in how we mourn, grief is a very individual experience, and no two people will deal with loss in exactly the same way. But there are some things that can help ease the pain of loss. Finding ways to memorialize a cat who has passed on can be an important part of the healing process.
PETS
Fast Company

11 gifts for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life

It’s a common experience—the moment on a hike, camping trip, or outdoor excursion when you realize you forgot something important, or would be much better off if you had just decided to splurge and get that futuristic camp stove or bespoke hatchet, and maybe it would be a lot less dark if you’d gotten those solar-powered string lights. The holidays offer an opportunity to share the lessons you’ve learned and the products you’ve come to rely on with your loved ones. Below, read about some of the gear that’s worth adding to the arsenal of your favorite adventurer.
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Baby Milestone Books For Capturing Those Treasured Memories

If you’re expecting a little bundle of joy or are looking for an extra-special new-parent gift, then a baby milestone book is the perfect way to celebrate and capture baby’s ‘firsts’, whether that’s their first smile, first words, or first time crawling. While we're sure...
Tri-City Herald

Outdoors | Bagging a Christmas goose and a trip down memory lane

The frosty December morning began with the overhead honk of migrating Canada geese. Unlike winter adventures that begin before the sun comes up, I slept in, brewed a fresh cup of coffee, and read the morning paper. There would be no pulling on insulated chest waders to slog through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera#Photography#Memory Cards#Deer Antlers#Gopro#Lsu Sports Productions#The Louisiana Sportsman
louisianasportsman.com

As the years race past, outdoor memories grow fonder

It’s been decades ago, but seems like yesterday. I walked into the Pittsburgh Paint Store store where hometown fishing buddy Gary Cooper was at work. It was drizzling rain, a bit windy and generally miserable outside. Business was slow. There was only one customer in the store when I told him he should take off a few hours early and we could go fishing.
HOBBIES
WFXR

Give the gift of an outdoors experience to create lifetime memories

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You want everything to be perfect for the holidays, and that includes the gifts you give. You have something for everyone, but something still seems to be missing. Sometimes Santa needs a little inspiration. Instead of “things,” have you thought about giving the gift of an experience? We are talking about […]
HOBBIES
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Make outdoor holiday memories

Tis the season for giving thanks and reflecting on special holiday memories that we have made throughout our lifetimes. We all face different struggles throughout the year and through those struggles, we need to remember to be kind to others, not just during the holiday season, but all year. That is truly what the Christmas spirit is all about.
12newsnow.com

What Christmas memory do you treasure most?

It's the memories we make during the holiday season that truly make it special. We asked our 12News staff what holiday memories they treasure most.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
countryliving.com

69 DIY Christmas Ornaments Your Family Will Treasure for Years

When it's time to trim the Christmas tree this year, we know that you will want to grab your tried-and-true ornaments that you have been using year after year, and for good reason, the memories they hold are priceless. And while they're a surefire way to spruce up your, well, spruce, we think DIY Christmas ornaments can be just as meaningful. (Especially if you can turn making handmade ornaments into a fun Christmas activity for the family and create memories together!) Whether you're already in the holiday spirit and can't wait to get to work, or want to hold off on making them until you've picked out your tree, there's never a wrong time to start thinking about what homemade Christmas ornaments you want to create this season.
RELATIONSHIPS
louisianasportsman.com

Speckled trout fishing in the Mississippi River

After an unsuccessful duck hunt, Jared Serigné joins Kevin Drury with Limitless Waterfowl on a speckled trout fishing trip in Venice. Serigné also show how to make a speckled trout po’boy recipe with buffalo sauce, crabmeat and ranch dressing. You can check out more hunting and fishing...
fox13news.com

Trim your Christmas tree with unique Tampa treasures

TAMPA, Fla. - There's nothing more Tampa around the holidays than the Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry B. Plant Museum. "So one of the most unique ornaments that we have is this Victorian heart. It actually opens up and inside you can put treats or you might want to propose to that special someone," shared Scott Simpson, the museum's store manager.
TAMPA, FL
The Tab

This is everything that will definitely happen on your uni ski trip

Every winter and spring vacation, thousands of students flock to the mountains for a ski trip, providing some much-needed escape from their essays, problem sheets, exam revision, and the mundane landscape of the uni campus. These trips are some of the most sought-after events of the year, with tickets often...
yourstephenvilletx.com

The Idle American: When memories turn to mush ...

Creative minds at Young and Rubicon---a recognized advertising agency in New York City—have introduced jingles, catch words (as well as “catch phrases”) and slogans that have withstood the test of time. And there are few tests any tougher than time. Well, I committed a king-size “boo-boo” in...
FACEBOOK
hackaday.com

Keynote Video: Elecia White Finds Treasure In The Memory Map

If you dig microcontrollers, and you like to dig into how they work, Elecia White wants to help you navigate their innermost secrets with the help of memory map files. In this refreshingly funny, but very deep keynote talk from the 2021 Hackaday Remoticon, Elecia guides us through one of the most intimidating artifacts of compilation — a file that lists where everything is being put in the microcontroller’s memory — and points out landmarks that help to make it more navigable.
COMPUTERS
louisianasportsman.com

LDWF to host tagged fish derby at ponds throughout the state

Looking for something to do with the family during winter break? Make time to get outside, unwind, and spend time with family and friends while fishing one of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) 17 sites participating in the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program. LDWF stocks Get Out and Fish! ponds with adult-size channel catfish in the spring and fall, and rainbow trout in the winter, to increase your chances of bringing home a few keepers for a fish fry!
HOBBIES
Arbiter Online

Outdoor Program prepares for Grand Canyon trip

On Dec. 30, a group of Boise State students will pack their bags for a five-day, four-night trip to the Grand Canyon. According to Grace Beltramo, trip leader and staff member at the Rec Center, the price of the trip is $395. This includes transportation, food, gear, backpacks, sleeping bags and water filtration systems.
ocmomblog.com

How to Build the Outdoor Kitchen of Your Dreams

You may have heard people say that making food outdoors is sometimes better than meals cooked indoors. The flavors and aromas of grilled cuisine have transformed barbecuing into essential parts of life and entertainment. It has come a long way from charcoal grills and the purchase trend during the post-war years. In the modern age, outdoor kitchens come with Hi-Tech appliances and more complex components to help achieve a luxurious and easy lifestyle.
HOME & GARDEN
Hood County News

When memory turns to mush, it’s a terrible thing to misplace

Creative mindsat Young and Rubicon — a recognized advertising agency in New York City — have introduced jingles, catch words (as well as “catch phrases”) and slogans that have withstood the test of time. And there are few tests any tougher than time. Well, I committed a...
MENTAL HEALTH
SPY

Safeguard and Illuminate Your Home With the Best Outdoor Floodlights

Floodlights are generally used outdoors as a means of illumination, and a low-maintenance form of at-home security that can be placed on pathways, eaves, driveways, and anywhere else that lacks light at night. While keeping the exterior of your home lit up can reduce the likelihood of an intruder, it also adds a mood-setting ambiance and ups the curb appeal of your home, especially when placed around trees and bushes. Some options just provide a basic source of lighting, while the best floodlights on the market have motion sensors or camera technology. Most light bulbs are power-efficient LED, and some are...
Q97.9

Home Depot Paint Master Turns Trash into Treasure at Auburn Store

If you've never been to Home Depot before, it is a construction and building supply store. They sell windows, doors, nails, paint, refrigerators, and pretty much anything you'd need to build an entire house if you were so inclined. When walking into Home Depot, you are pretty set on what you need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy