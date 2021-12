As the rest of the country continues to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Fox announced it canceled its New Year’s Eve special in Times Square. According to Deadline, the network decided to pull the plug on its Fox’s New Year’s Ever Toast & Roast 2022 special, which Ken Jeong and Joel McHale were set to host. A Fox spokesman declared in a statement that while the network is confident in the health and safety protocols for the special, the recent increase of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square.

