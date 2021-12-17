'How I Met Your Father' trailer has dropped

A trailer has been dropped for Season 2 of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya. It foreshadows more drug use, more hook-ups, a suitcase, and guns. The synopsis for Season 2 of Euphoria reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.” From the trailer, it’s unclear where Rue and Jule’s (played by Hunter Schafer) relationship stands. Rue had just returned from rehab in Season 1 but quickly relapsed. She fell in love with Jules, but Jules had her sights set on someone she met online. Unfortunately, the boy she met online was Nate Jacobs. Nate turned out to be a dangerous and insidious person. All the teen characters have many secrets in the HBO teen drama series. Season 2 of Euphoria looks like a trainwreck that fans will eagerly watch!

