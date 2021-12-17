ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'How I Met Your Father' trailer has dropped

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The first trailer for "How I Met Your Father" is here. The "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son's father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, "This is the story...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Hillary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Suraj Sharma
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Let Hilary Duff And Kim Cattrall Tell You The Story Of 'How I Met Your Father'

And just like that ... Kim Cattrall is back on your screens for some more sex in the city, except this time Hilary Duff is having all the fun. In the first trailer for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” the standalone spinoff series to CBS’ long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Cattrall plays the future version of Duff’s character Sophie.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Season 2 Trailer of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Has Dropped

A trailer has been dropped for Season 2 of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya. It foreshadows more drug use, more hook-ups, a suitcase, and guns. The synopsis for Season 2 of Euphoria reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.” From the trailer, it’s unclear where Rue and Jule’s (played by Hunter Schafer) relationship stands. Rue had just returned from rehab in Season 1 but quickly relapsed. She fell in love with Jules, but Jules had her sights set on someone she met online. Unfortunately, the boy she met online was Nate Jacobs. Nate turned out to be a dangerous and insidious person. All the teen characters have many secrets in the HBO teen drama series. Season 2 of Euphoria looks like a trainwreck that fans will eagerly watch!
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Here Are The Three Richest Cast Members Of “How I Met Your Mother”

How I Met Your Mother, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for CBS, ran from 2005 to 2014. The show starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan, and follows the story of Ted Mosby, in the year 2030, who narrates to his uninterested children the story of how he met their mother as he recounts memories about his and his friends’ lives in Manhattan, New York, from the year 2005 to 2013. The show was nominated for 30 Emmy Awards and won 10. With its successful run, the show catapulted the careers of most of its cast members. Here are the three richest cast members of HIMYM.
TV SERIES
CNN

CNN

784K+
Followers
122K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy