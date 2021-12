Daniil Medvedev is currently one of the brightest names in men’s tennis constantly challenging and arguably even breaking the dominance of the traditional Big 3. The Russian seems to have taken over from the more than a decade-long dominance of the men’s game by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with only Djokovic arguably still at his level or even better than him among the three.

