For over 50 years, Head Start programs have lived the belief that parents are a child’s first and most important teacher. We have put this belief into practice by implementing a “two-generation approach”. Our teachers work directly with children to support their healthy development and our family advocates work directly with parents to support them in being the best parent they can be. This work is done through deep respectful partnership to allow parents to learn, grow, and set and achieve goals for themselves, their child, and their family.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO