Tom Holland says he established a Spidey group chat where he can text with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, Holland shared how much he values being able to chat with the only other actors to have played Spider-Man on the big screen. Apparently, he once bumped into both Maguire and Garfield at separate parties within a time span of about 20 minutes, and the trio has since become tighter. Holland even admitted to starting up a group chat with the two actors, though he reckoned he's the only active member.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO