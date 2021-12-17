ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

The Coastal Report: Morehead City hires new police chief; Camp Lejeune celebrates 81st anniversary

By Cheyenne Pagan
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporter Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode.

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

Morehead City hires David Kelly as next police chief
Camp Lejeune celebrates its 81st anniversary
Jacksonville Parks and Rec celebrates its 25-year anniversary
USO NC Jacksonville hosts Great Toy Giveaway for military families in need
WNCT

Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the holiday season, Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County. This was all part of the “Ruck Run for CHEW”.  By carrying over 40 pounds of bags full of food items for seven miles, these troops will help feed over 900 kids in the county this Christmas.  “I […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Carolina Forest teen covers car in 2,800 Christmas lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest teen has decorated his car with 2,800 Christmas lights — something he’s done every year since buying a 1972 Volkswagen in 2017. The most visible car in Horry County is sitting in a driveway in the Avalon neighborhood in Carolina Forest and it belongs to 19-year-old Niko Morgan. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Asheville Police investigate pedestrian deaths, encourage traffic safety

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are encouraging traffic safety after two pedestrians were hit and killed within a week. The first crash happened on Long Shoals Road at 6:27 p.m. on Dec. 14. Police said 2011 a Buick LaCrosse was traveling west when it hit Charles Call, 61, who was attempting to cross the road. […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police warn residents of Holiday traffic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Christmas quickly approaches, holiday travel is expected to pick up in Eastern Carolina and Jacksonville police are warning residents about heavy traffic picking up on Western Boulevard ahead of the holidays this weekend. They are advising residents to seek alternate routes if possible like the Jacksonville Parkway. Since Western Blvd […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Got some change? Coin shortage impacts North Carolina

(WGHP) — It seems like some things just keep coming around. In 1932, songwriters Yip Harburg and Jay Gorney composed what became the anthem of the Great Depression: a song called, “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” Ninety years later, the idea is back in a slightly different form as a coin shortage emerges and […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WNCT

You’re going where? Best odd places to visit in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is a beautiful state filled with history, charming small towns and an abundance of natural wonders. However, there are some places in the Tar Heel State that will make you look twice … maybe more. Here is a list of some of the odd places you can visit in North Carolina that […]
WNCT

Eighteen state workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighteen North Carolina state workers have been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17. The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure […]
WNCT

NC sheriff’s office arrests FedEx driver in series of break-ins

FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video surveillance camera inside a home, a sheriff’s office said. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said multiple thefts had been reported in the Highlands area. A break in the […]
WNCT

Four arrested for kidnapping, assaulting North Carolina woman

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. On Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s […]
WNCT

WNCT

