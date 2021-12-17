ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes

By Fergal Smith
 7 days ago

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the more hawkish stance of major central banks weighed on investor sentiment.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2829 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2772 to 1.2839. For the week, the currency was on track to decline 0.8%.

"Weaker risk appetite is spilling over into energy as a further headwind for the CAD," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Stocks globally (.WORLD) and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports fell as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. U.S. crude prices were down 1.7% at $71.12.

Investors were also assessing a signal this week by the Federal Reserve that it could hike interest rates three times next year. The Bank of Canada has also turned more hawkish.

With inflation surging, the BoC is likely to change its interest rate guidance in the new year so that it has the option to raise borrowing costs earlier than planned despite the threat the new variant poses to growth, analysts said.

Foreign investors bought a net C$23.9 billion in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds and federal government bonds, Statistics Canada said. read more

Canadian investors bought a net C$5.4 billion worth of foreign securities, led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign bonds.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year rate touched its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.303% before recovering to 1.325%, down less than 1 basis point on the day.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis

AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk-on rally resumes as Omicron fears recede

* European, Asian shares gain on Omicron severity data. HONG KONG/LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Global shares extended a recent rally on Thursday while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Risk appetite undermines demand for the greenback

The dollar edged lower amid a positive market’s mood with all global indexes posting daily gains. The exception was USD/JPY, as the pair edged higher and settled at 114.45, nearing its yearly high. US Treasury yields advanced, with the 10-year note currently hovering near its daily high of 1.501%....
MARKETS
Reuters

Canadian dollar extends rebound as domestic economy grows

TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to gains over the previous two days, as oil prices rose and domestic data showed the economy likely expanding for a sixth straight month in November. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at...
WORLD
