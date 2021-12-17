Rogers High School on modified lockdown after bomb, personal threats

Modified Lockdown Additional security has also been placed at Rogers High School, after administrators received a bomb threat and personal threats against two administrators.

TULSA, Okla. — Schools across Green Country are adding more security as a dangerous TikTok trend circulates online.

The trend encourages students to commit acts of violence against their schools on Dec. 17.

Additional security has also been placed at Rogers High School, after administrators received a bomb threat and personal threats against two administrators. Campus police and the Tulsa Police Department are investigating.

Rogers High School will be on a modified lockdown today. Students will have limited movement through campus today, and no one other than students and Tulsa Public Schools staff members will be allowed inside.

Students or parents can call the TPS safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE to make a report.

