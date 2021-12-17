About Town: ASD releases 4 Frayser schools but it has little to do with gains

Welcome to About Town, where we take a deeper dive into one neighborhood each week while also highlighting the latest news, developments and back stories from Memphis’ neighborhoods. This week’s focus: Frayser.

Four Frayser schools will soon return to Shelby County Schools after 10 years under the Achievement School District, run by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Upon the four schools’ return for the 2022-2023 school year, they will join the iZone, a turnaround district run by SCS.

The schools transferring to iZone are Frayser Achievement Elementary School, Corning Achievement Elementary School, Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School and Whitney Achievement School.

Although the shift looks like an achievement on paper, only one school, Georgian Hills, was able to make the move by reaching ASD’s goal of rising above the bottom 5% in TCAP scores.

For the full story: Four Frayser schools return to SCS after 10-year takeover

“That one school, it made progress. But, overall, the amount of progress that was made is not very substantial,” said Daja E. Henry, The Daily Memphian’s education reporter.

Whitney Achievement Elementary did not achieve its status based on test scores. Rather, ASD officials felt that “it is the best time to return the school with the other direct-run Achievement Schools that are transitioning back to their home district.”

The two other schools, Frayser and Corning, joined the ASD in 2012, and 10 years is the maximum time a school can remain in the state-run district.

The schools were among 27 in the ASD, a majority of which are in Memphis. According to a handout, the ASD and SCS are working together to “ensure a smooth transition.” It is unclear whether the transition includes a change in the schools’ principals, faculty and staff.

Henry said she believes the schools may have a better chance of improvement in the locally run iZone district.

“I saw some research that said iZone was more effective,” she said. “And I think it has to do with the fact that there’s still local control over the schools.”

The same may even be true for some of the remaining ASD schools in Memphis, all of which are run by local charter networks. One of those is Libertas School at Brookmeade.

The main goal of ASD is not only for schools to exit the bottom 5% but to also reach the top 25% percentile, Henry said.

“Libertas said that they had actually done that,” she said.

This week, Libertas, Lester Prep and Cornerstone Prep’s Denver campus are lobbying to exit the district in a pathway reserved for higher-performing charter schools.

More About Town

Brantley Ellzey recently relocated his art gallery and studio to the Highland Heights area. He previously occupied a space at 408 N. Cleveland St. for 11 years. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

A new gallery and studio space, owned by architect and artist Brantley Ellzey, has opened on Summer Avenue in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

The honorary street name was approved by the Memphis City Council at a meeting earlier this month.

Samantha Jaquez helps stock Binghampton Development Corporation's annual Christmas shop on Tuesday, Dec. 14. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

During a “high-pressure season,” the Binghampton Development Corporation’s annual “Greatest Gift” Christmas store offers families toys at heavily discounted prices.

The Downtown Memphis Commission affiliate Center City Development Corp. will decide whether to expand the South City Good Neighbor Grant program when it meets Wednesday, Dec. 15.