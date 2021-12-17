ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene ISD, other Big Country school districts heighten security over social media threats

 7 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD and other districts across the Big Country have heightened security on campus Friday morning due to social media threats to schools nationwide.

The Abilene Police Department is helping AISD with the heightened security, and district officials say these measures are being taken out of an “abundance of caution” in response to the rumored violence.

Schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok

AISD is also asking parents to do their part, saying “please take time to talk to your child about being responsible about what they post or share on social media and to not share threats like this.”

Sweetwater ISD is taking similar precautions, saying multiple agencies will be present throughout the district Friday.

Schools nationwide are dealing with this issue, which has been surfacing largely on TikTok, where students have been making shooting and bomb threats, calling for a day of violence Friday.

So far, none of these threats have been found credible.

