FedEx reports strong second-quarter earnings

FedEx Corp. on Thursday, Dec. 16 reported second-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.

The Memphis-based package delivery company reported net income of $3.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.83 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The company posted revenue of $23.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.53 billion.

The $23.47 billion in revenue was up from $20.6 billion reported during the same period a year ago.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.50 to $21.50 per share.