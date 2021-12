The big news last week was that the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates next year. There may be three or four rate hikes by the end of 2022. As Fed Chair Jerome Powell talked about the rate hikes last Wednesday, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was about 1.47%. Traders in the bond market seemed to believe rates should be lower. By the end of the week, that rate fell to 1.40%.

