ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Threat Leads To Closure Of CT Public School District

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFfJ4_0dPbubzt00
One of the schools allegedly targeted. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut public school district has closed for the day after several students received a social media story alleging a threat to a school.

Students received the Snapchat threat on Thursday, Dec. 16, said Norwich Public School officials in New London County.

Their parents then forwarded the stories to the principal of Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School parents, who in turn contacted Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow.

Stringfellow contacted the Norwich Police who are investigating the claims, which reportedly involved a gun.

“I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff,” Stringfellow wrote to parents. “Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling school today in all Norwich schools so that the police can fully investigate this matter before staff and students return to school.”

As of early Friday, Dec. 17, police had not determined the credibility of the threat.

Stringfellow said schools are planning to reopen on Monday, Dec. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Bathroom Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a small fire broke out in a bathroom, school officials said. "A student discovered and reported to a teacher that there was a fire in the bathroom. Two teachers intervened, attempted to put the fire out, and pulled the fire alarm which alerted the fire department," the school district said in a statement.
UPPER DARBY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Norwich, CT
County
New London County, CT
Daily Voice

These Are The Best High Schools In Northampton County, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths. Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).
Daily Voice

These NJ High Schools Were Ranked Among Best In Camden County

A school isn't just a building. It's a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths. Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Construction Tool Prompts Unfounded 'Shots Fired' Report At Wegmans

A construction site worker using a masonry gun triggered an unfounded report of shots fired Friday afternoon at the Wegmans in Montvale. One of three men who were working at a development across from the supermarket was using the .22-caliber tool, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said. The gun fires...
Daily Voice

CT Woman Admits To Embezzling More Than $446K

A Connecticut woman has admitted to embezzling more than $446,000 from the bank accounts of clients of the company where she worked. New Haven County resident Crystal Klatt, age 36, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#School District#Norwich Public School#The Norwich Police
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CT Updates Mask Requirements For Interscholastic Sports

Student-athletes in Connecticut will have to continue competing while wearing masks for the near future as the state contends with a rise in COVID-19 cases. State officials announced that they would be holding off on a plan to allow fully vaccinated student-athletes to compete indoors, citing the surge of newly confirmed infections across the region, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Girl Missing In Baltimore County

Authorities in Baltimore County are looking for a 12-year-old girl. Jennifer Calles-Portillo was last seen Dec. 23 on the 9900 block of York Rd in Cockeysville. Anyone who sees her or has information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

York Shooting Witness Sought By Police

Authorities in York County are looking for a woman who they believe is a witness of a shooting earlier this month. Alizaha Stirling is not a suspect but is wanted for information in the Dec. 10 shooting on 100 S. Hartley St., local police said. Anyone with information is encouraged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Fire Severely Damages Bergenfield Home

A pre-Christmas fire severely damaged a Bergenfield home Thursday afternoon.The two-alarm blaze apparently broke out on the second floor and extended into the attic of the Lunn Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m.Firefighters responded quickly, preventing more extensive damage. There was no immediate w…
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Dad Killed Crossing Street In Central Pennsylvania

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.
Daily Voice

Four CT Residents Win $100K Each In State Lottery

Four lotto players in Connecticut are feeling extra lucky during the holiday season after cashing in winning CT Lottery tickets worth a six-figure prize. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, three winning $100,000 tickets were cashed in by CT Lottery players, who were among more than a dozen big winners in the week leading up to Christmas.
Daily Voice

Fire Consumes Former Funeral Home In Paterson

Fire engulfed a former Paterson funeral home overnight Thursday into Friday. Firefighters were met by a raging blaze at what had once been Davis & Sons at the corner of 19th Avenue and East 23rd Street across from Public School #24 around 10 p.m. Thursday. Flames blew through the dilapidated...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
181K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy