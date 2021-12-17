Six companies added to Nasdaq Biotech index

PLTR's stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year. Palantir's (PLTR) stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year:. Over the course of its nearly 16 months of public trading life, PLTR has developed a legion of fans with a cult-like devotion to the company. Simply look at how much attention is given to the stock on YouTube and Seeking Alpha to see evidence of this. Management has also stated several times in earnings calls and interviews how much they appreciate having such a broad investor base, particularly the retail investors that have bought their stock. They also cite it as a competitive advantage as some of their retail investors have actually advocated for PLTR at their places of employment, helping the company to earn new business as a result.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO