Prince Harry Heartbreak: Why Duke Was 'Not Ready' To Return To UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last celebrated Christmas with the British Royal Family in 2018. They spent the holiday season the following year with Doria Ragland outside the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry Reuters

Weeks later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then, announced their plans to exit their royal posts. They eventually left for the United States, and have yet to return to the royals' turf, except for the royal-born Prince.

The Sussex Royals celebrated the Christmas that followed in their new home. Sources claimed that this was because Prince Harry was not ready to return to the U.K. yet, according to Express UK.

Read The Full Story