Baton Rouge, LA

One seriously injured after crash involving 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway

By WAFB Staff
 7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was hurt in a car crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning. According to an official with EMS,...

Carla Duplantier Jackson
7d ago

people stop thinking that you can just jump or turn in front of and 18 wheel they can not stop as quickly as a car buses and 18 wheel can't and if they have a load there distance to stop its at a greater Risk people we got to start thinking and that why we're you say are I'm going to get paid with what someone life or broken bones and lies when you jump in front wow is the chance of losing your life worth it Think first when Driving

Baton Rouge Woman Killed in Livingston Parish Crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – Louisiana State Police began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Lockhart Rd.) at the intersection of Eden Church Road in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Cassandra Womack of Baton Rouge. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Man arrested on aggravated arson charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested on charges of aggravated arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. On Thursday, Dec. 23, Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested DeAndre Duncan. Officials report the Zachary Fire Department responded a house fire in the 3900 block of...
Sheriff: One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to Fordoche to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. when two law enforcement officers responded to a...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

UPDATE: Officials with Louisiana State Police have identified the person that was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish on Wednesday night. Investigators say a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and a Livonia Police Department Officer responded to a disturbance call on Cleveland Road in the Town of Fordoche just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Brusly vehicle burglaries suspect caught

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for information about recent vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Brusly area. Brusly Police Department said a suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the Brusly area in connection with vehicle burglaries. Officials ask that anyone with information or anyone who...
Deputies looking for two men after homeowner killed in St. Helena

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for two men from Roseland for allegedly shooting and killing a homeowner in St. Helena Parish on Tuesday evening. According to St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Tyrone Henderson, 25, and Dedrick Henderson, 23, are wanted on first degree murder charges related to the shooting of a homeowner in the 100 block of Horeshoe Road, Amite, around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The man shot died at the scene.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1330 block of Convention Street. The victim was taken to an...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

