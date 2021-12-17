ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Doctor Arrested, Facing Charges Of Prescription And Insurance Fraud

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRHEp_0dPbtbxg00

SARASOTA, FL. – Michael Dattoli, 64, of Anna Maria, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, criminal use of personal identification information, and false and fraudulent insurance claims.

Dattoli was arrested by Sarasota Police officers on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

In August 2021, Sarasota Police officers spoke with investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Pharmaceutical Diversion Unit regarding a prescription fraud case that happened in 2019 and 2020 involving a victim and Dr. Michael Dattoli.

Investigators with SCSO said that two of the pharmacies involved were in the City of Sarasota. The prescriptions were for Diazepam (Valium), a controlled substance. They were filled three times in the City of Sarasota under Dattoli’s wife’s name.

In September 2021, Sarasota Police officers were able to obtain copies of multiple prescriptions from several local pharmacies that were phoned-in throughout 2020 by the Dattoli Cancer Center. The prescriptions were filled and picked up the same day in 2020 by Dattoli who provided his driver’s license as identification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0dPbtbxg00

The victim, who worked at the Dattoli Cancer for approximately five years, left the center at the end of 2020. The victim told Sarasota Police officers that during a check of his Florida prescription drug controlled substance database in September 2021, he noticed several fraudulent prescriptions were written in 2020.

Three of the fraudulent prescriptions were written to Dattoli’s wife and he never saw her as a patient. The victim was shown a copy of the phoned-in prescriptions during his interview with Sarasota Police and said he never authorized the prescription and said Dattoli’s wife was never a patient of his.

In October 2021, Sarasota Police officers interviewed Dattoli’s wife. She said she had never been a patient at the center, advised the prescription was not hers and she has never taken the medications in question.

In November 2021, Sarasota Police officers subpoenaed bank records that matched accounts belonging to Dattoli, with the same address as the Dattoli Cancer Center and the same social security number as Dattoli. The bank records showed the same dates, total purchase price, and stores where fraudulent prescriptions were filled, picked up, and purchased by Dattoli.

In December 2021, Sarasota Police officers subpoenaed documentation from the Florida Blue insurance company. It showed Dattoli was a policyholder for an account with them and his wife was a dependent for the policy. In the paperwork from Florida Blue, the fraudulent prescriptions for Diazepam in June 2020, August 2020, and October 2020 for Dattoli’s wife were listed as being submitted.

The paperwork from Florida Blue provided Dattoli’s biographical information, the date the prescriptions were filled, the doctor prescribing them who is the victim, and additional information.

Dattoli is being charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (Diazepam), three counts of criminal use of personal identification information, and three counts of insurance fraud. Dattoli is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Gets 13 Years For Dealing Fentanyl

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Bobby Louis Lesane, Jr. (37, Fort Myers) to 13 years in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Lesane had pleaded guilty on September 10, 2021. According to court documents, after Lesane was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Four Arrested In Brooksville On Narcotics Search Warrants

HERNANDO COUNTY., FL. – On Wednesday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics unit executed simultaneous search warrants at 21403 Anderson Road and 15392 Sinclair Road both located in Brooksville. An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at both addresses. During the execution...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescriptions#Insurance Policy#Sarasota Police#Scso#The Dattoli Cancer Center
The Free Press - TFP

$25,000 Reward For Arrest Of Florida Serial Rapist Leslie Lagrotta

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a serial rapist in Florida. Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday that the Volusia Sheriff’s Office will pay a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of violent serial rape suspect Leslie Lagrotta, who is wanted in a series of sexual batteries in Orlando and Volusia County from 1988 to 1998.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Woman Found Guilty In Cocaine Conspiracy

TAMPA, FL. – A federal jury has found Nicole Diaz, 35, Tampa, guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Diaz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Diaz had been indicted on September 4, 2019. According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, as part of the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Several Pets Die In Bradenton House Fire

MANATEE COUNTY, FL. – Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a report of a mobile home on fire at 916 51st Avenue West at 4:10 pm on Thursday. According to fire officials, a total of 4 fire engines, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance, an Inspector, and the Fire Marshal responded to this call.
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman In Winn Dixie With Machete Arrested, Tosses Feces At Deputy

Last week, deputies in Florida had a handful of a woman to deal with after a Winn Dixie manager requested that a machete-wielding Florida woman be escorted out of the store. According to investigators, deputies were called to Winn-Dixie in Crescent City after someone reported a woman with a machete acting erratically. Deputies arrived and located Neomi Brown, 41, of Crescent City in the store with a machete in a sheath attached to her backpack.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

$5,000 Reward Offered In Lakeland Christmas Eve Murder

LAKELAND, FL. – The Lakeland Police Department continues to seek information related to a homicide that occurred during the evening of December 24, 2020. In partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 70-year-old Lakeland resident Maebelle Cooper.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

46-Year-Old Homosassa Man Killed In Scooter Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 46-year-old Homosassa man was killed in a scooter crash that happened on Thursday around 6:00 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man, driving a scooter, was traveling westbound on South Lewdingar Drive, west of Barbara Lane when, for an unknown reason, the rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove onto the unpaved shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy