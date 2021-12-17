ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cave gives teenager advice on love and heartbreak

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cave has given advice to teenager on love and heartbreak. In his latest edition of The Red Hand Files, in which Cave responds to fans who send in him questions, Cave gives advice to one teenager called Mauro, as well as another fan called Jenny. Mauro asked Cave:...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Les Cerfs”

Longtime collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have composed the score for the documentary Les Panthère Des Neiges (The Snow Panther), which follows wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and Sylvain Tesson on their mission to find a snow leopard in the Tibetan Highlands. So far, Cave and Ellis have shared a song “We Are Not Alone” from the soundtrack, and now they’re sharing another track called “Les Cerfs.”
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

In the thick of lockdown in 2020, the country met Amanda Kloots, a fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer. Every day on Instagram, Kloots shared an experience that was rippling across a country being ravaged by the pandemic: Her 41-year-old husband, Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero, was hospitalized and on a ventilator in Los Angeles, battling severe complications from COVID-19. Kloots led followers in singing to one of Cordero’s original songs, “Live Your Life,” and displayed relentless positivity, but their experience struck a chord. Kloots and Cordero were the young parents of a baby son, Elvis, and Cordero’s illness was harrowing proof that the virus did not discriminate.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Queen’ Review: Gorgeous Quest for Tibetan Snow Leopard Paints a Cynical View of Humanity

Reflections on nature, humanity’s negligence, and mortality, as well as an inquiry into the righteousness of restraint, all propel “The Velvet Queen” (“La Panthère des Neiges”), a new documentary from director Marie Amiguet. Part travelogue, part meditation, it’s a journey in search of the elusive Tibetan snow leopard, “the spirit of the mountain” high in the Himalayas, a quest guided by Vincent Munier, a life-long naturalist, and professional wildlife photographer. Accompanying him at 16,400 ft in subzero temperatures is globetrotter and writer Sylvain Tesson, who also narrates. The two venture into the wild, beautiful, yet daunting region “unmarked by human hand,”...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon's Partner, Mourns Late Son With Heartbreaking Photo Ahead of Christmas

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon's partner, has taken to Instagram to mourn their late son with a heartbreaking photo, ahead of Christmas. Earlier this month, Cannon confirmed that 5-month-old Zen died from a brain tumor. Us Weekly reports that, on Dec. 23, Scott shared an image of the crib in Zen's room, along with some clothes, toys, and a holiday outfit that the baby would have worn.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
Soap Opera Digest

Soap Fave Dies At 67

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate in Style at Baby Shower

Jeannie Mai is in her final term of her pregnancy but she and her husband Jeezy are still celebrating. Mai took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the pair's latest baby shower. In a winter wonderland theme with everyone donning their best white attire, Mai smiles and appears surprised by the decor. She's affectionately referred to their baby as "Baby J," a nod to Jeezy's last name Jenkins, or "Baby Snow," a phrase the rapper is known by.
CELEBRITIES

