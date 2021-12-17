Radicals Using MVP Case to Void Eminent Domain for All Pipelines

MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant planned for Charles City County (near Richmond, Va.) in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). In September of this year, the Chickahominy project asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), which oversees intrastate pipelines for utility companies, to excuse itself from regulating and overseeing the construction of a pipeline that will feed the Chickahominy power plant (see Va. Power Plant Says State Doesn’t Need to Approve Feeder Pipeline). The SCC ruled yesterday that yes, they will indeed oversee and regulate this proposed pipeline, thank you very much.
