Radicals Using MVP Case to Void Eminent Domain for All Pipelines

Last Thursday at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) open meeting in Washington, D.C., the three Democrat Commissioners uttered policies and statements that amount to an “I hate pipelines” philosophy. This is a bit odd, given their statutory role and responsibility as FERC commissioners is to enable pipelines, not stop them. Yet the Democrat Party is now completely radicalized and is corrupting agencies like FERC. The Dem FERC commissioners have lost their way and believe FERC is an environmental agency when, in fact, it’s an economic agency. Elections have consequences folks, and we repeatedly warned you in 2020 that FERC would be a casualty under Joe Biden. It is–in spades.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO