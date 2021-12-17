ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Radicals Using MVP Case to Void Eminent Domain for All Pipelines

In 2019 a group of Virginia landowners filed a lawsuit against the Equitrans Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project, because they didn’t like how the pipeline left...

FERC’s 3rd Democrat Commissioner Spells Trouble for O&G Industry

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick never met a pipeline project he actually likes. Now Glick has ammunition to torpedo every single newly proposed pipeline project that comes across his desk in the person of newly added Democrat Commissioner Willie Phillips, a swamp-dwelling D.C. apparatchik (see Senate Confirms D.C. Swamp-Dwelling Democrat Lawyer to FERC). This was the nightmare scenario we warned you about prior to the 2020 election, that FERC will be politicized and refuse to authorize any new pipelines. We hate being right about these things.
The Infrastructure Package Means Business for Eminent Domain Lawyers

After much debate, President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (H.R. 3684) into law, finalizing a key part of his economic agenda. The vote in the senate was uncommonly bipartisan; the yes votes included Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate Republican Leader and 18 other Republicans. There...
Regulators: Chickahominy Pipeline Subject to Va. State Oversight

MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant planned for Charles City County (near Richmond, Va.) in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). In September of this year, the Chickahominy project asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), which oversees intrastate pipelines for utility companies, to excuse itself from regulating and overseeing the construction of a pipeline that will feed the Chickahominy power plant (see Va. Power Plant Says State Doesn’t Need to Approve Feeder Pipeline). The SCC ruled yesterday that yes, they will indeed oversee and regulate this proposed pipeline, thank you very much.
U.S. says moving quickly to permit renewables on public lands

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has approved two major solar projects in the California desert and is working on permit applications for 50 more clean energy facilities, it said on Tuesday as it seeks to deliver on the president's climate change agenda. The Interior Department, which oversees most...
STATE FILES AMICUS BRIEF SUPPORTING LANDOWNER IN TEXAS CENTRAL EMINENT DOMAIN CASE

A group opposed to the construction of a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas says the state has filed an amicus brief in support of a landowner who is challenging the company’s eminent domain authority. According to Texans Against High-Speed Rail, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II and...
“We Hate Pipelines” Rhetoric from FERC’s 3 Democrat Commissioners

Last Thursday at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) open meeting in Washington, D.C., the three Democrat Commissioners uttered policies and statements that amount to an “I hate pipelines” philosophy. This is a bit odd, given their statutory role and responsibility as FERC commissioners is to enable pipelines, not stop them. Yet the Democrat Party is now completely radicalized and is corrupting agencies like FERC. The Dem FERC commissioners have lost their way and believe FERC is an environmental agency when, in fact, it’s an economic agency. Elections have consequences folks, and we repeatedly warned you in 2020 that FERC would be a casualty under Joe Biden. It is–in spades.
Wild Rice Sues Minnesota in 'Rights of Nature' Case to Stop Pipeline

A Native American Nation has filed a lawsuit against the state of Minnesota in a tribal court arguing that the construction of the Line 3 pipeline violated the rights of manoomin (wild rice). Manoomin—the word hails from the Ojibwe and Anishinaabeg languages—itself is a named plaintiff in Manoomin, et.al., v....
D.C. Circuit eminent domain battle may hit FERC gas projects

Federal judges yesterday considered the path for landowners to pursue an unusual, sweeping challenge to takings for natural gas pipelines. Homeowners located along the route of the Mountain Valley pipeline appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after filing a legal challenge alleging that it is unconstitutional for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to delegate its eminent domain authority to pipeline developers.
Story County supervisors to condemn possible use of eminent domain for two pipelines

The Story County supervisors voted to file a comment condemning possible eminent domain use for two pipelines proposed to cut through Iowa. The two multi-billion-dollar carbon sequestration pipelines are proposed to break ground in Iowa for the sake of lowering emissions. One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, touts the capture of 8 to 9 million tons of emissions in the first year, but farmers argue the damage to their land would result in years of crop yield losses.
WV AG Update on Lawsuit Against EPA Regulating Power Plant Emissions

A lawsuit filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the attorney generals from (originally) 17 other states, or 18 states in all, seeks to limit the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and their misinterpretation of the so-called Clean Air Act in order to regulate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. According to Morrisey, his lawsuit is “the biggest case before the Supreme Court” for the 2022 session. In fact, two more states have joined the lawsuit on WV’s side (now 20 states total). Morrisey provided an update yesterday on the lawsuit.
Release Trump’s financial records to House, in accord with Jan. 6 ruling, congressional lawyers urge appeals court

Years of former president Donald Trump’s financial records should be turned over to a House committee overseeing presidential ethics and disclosure laws, just as a court ruled last week that Trump’s White House records should be given to a panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, attorneys for Congress urged a federal appeals court Monday.
