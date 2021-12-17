ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest STEO: U.S. NatGas Production to Hit Record High in 2022

marcellusdrilling.com
 7 days ago

Each month the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) issues a Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). In...

marcellusdrilling.com

CBS News

U.S. population growth hits record low

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the U.S. population grew by just 0.1% in the past year, the slowest rate since the nation was founded. Tara Bahrampour, a reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss what attributed to the low growth rate.
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Crude Oil Production Saw The Biggest Drop On Record In 2020

Slashed drilling activity and low oil prices led to the largest decline in annual average crude oil production in the United States in 2020, when output slumped by 8 percent from a record high in 2019, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. U.S. crude oil production averaged 11.3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. natgas futures edge up on soaring global gas prices

Dec 21 – U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday, shrugging off forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and focusing instead on a sharp rally in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs. Front-month...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Price#Productivity#Natural Gas Storage#Duc#Traffic#Eia
StreetInsider.com

Rivian warns supply issues to hit production, shares drop to record low

FILE PHOTO: A Rivian R1T pickup, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker, is driven outside the Nasdaq Market site during the company’s IPO in Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher after larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories

Oil futures ended higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery closed at $72.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.64, or 2.3%. The EIA said crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a drop of 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported that stocks had fallen by 3.7 million barrels.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.7 million barrels last week: sources

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.67 million barrels last week, according to sources, while gasoline supplies rose by 3.7 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 849,000 barrels. Crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., the New York Mercantile Exchange delivery hub, were seen up 1.3 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for crude inventories to show a fall of 3.9 million barrels, while gasoline stocks are expected to rise 600,000 barrels and distillate supplies are forecast to rise 1.6 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded at $71.35 a barrel in electronic trade after settling Tuesday at $71.12.
CUSHING, OK
oilandgas360.com

U.S. natgas falls 3% to one-week low on milder weather forecasts

Dec 17 – U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Friday to a one-week low on record output and forecasts for milder weather through late December than previously expected. Mostly mild weather since mid-November has kept heating demand low and allowed utilities to leave so much gas in storage that there will soon be more of the fuel in stockpiles than is usual for the time of year for the first time since April.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Oil Demand Hits All-Time High For This Time Of The Year

US implied oil demand on a 4-week basis hit an all-time high last week. EIA reported an overwhelmingly bullish oil storage report this week. The most important figure in the release today was the material jump in implied oil demand. The increase of 3.354 million b/d w-o-w to 23.191 million b/d makes it the highest demand ever recorded.
TRAFFIC
wnax.com

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record Highs

Iowa farmland values are at record levels according to the most recent survey done by Iowa State University. Associate professor Wendong Zhang says the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland has skyrocketed to $9,751, up $2,193 or a 29 percent increase in 2021. That is 12-percent above the previous peak in 2013.
IOWA STATE
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing production near three-year high in November

The manufacturing output index climbed 0.7% last month to 100.6, the highest level since January 2019, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. That followed a 1.4% rebound in October. Manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy, is being supported by strong demand for goods even as spending starts...
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

Brazil expects record high pork and poultry production, exports in 2021

Brazilian pork and poultry processors are expected to end the year with record high production and exports, according to projections released on Thursday by industry association ABPA. The association, which represents major companies such as JBS SA and BRF SA, projects Brazil's overall poultry production and exports will grow by...
AGRICULTURE
azbigmedia.com

Home prices hit record high as supply hits record low

Above: The Layton Lakes neighborhood in Gilbert. Real Estate | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine. The median home sale prices rose to a record high, while the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
GILBERT, AZ
BBC

Spam sales hit record high for seventh year in a row

Sales of the canned cooked meat Spam have hit a record high for the seventh year in a row, despite pandemic-related challenges. That helped Hormel, the company that makes the iconic brand, deliver record sales of $3.5bn (£2.65bn) in the three months to the end of October. The firm's...
AGRICULTURE
u.today

Bitcoin Revisits $50K as U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

Online inflation hits a record high ahead of the holidays

Online shopping used to be the one part of the economy where prices would reliably fall. Covid has changed that. Online prices rose in November for the 18th month in a row, Adobe said Thursday. And not only is inflation suddenly a force in the e-commerce world -- it's a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

A Flotilla of U.S. LNG Cargoes Is Headed to Fuel-Starved Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Cold-stricken Europe is drawing a flotilla of U.S. liquefied natural gas cargoes amid an energy crisis that has sent gas prices to record levels. Facing a winter shortage and little relief from the continent’s main supplier Russia, natural gas in Northwest Europe is trading for about $57.54 per million British thermal units, up almost a third from a week earlier. That’s roughly $24 higher than Asian prices and more than 14 times higher than gas being sold on U.S. benchmark Henry Hub.
TRAFFIC

