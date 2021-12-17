Enverus Rig Count @ 716 (+16); Marcellus @ 35 (-1), Utica @ 12 (+0)

This past year was indeed unusual in many ways. It began with controversy over the most recent national election, a controversy that continues (by some) until the present day. The Joe Biden administration has proved to be every bit as bad (and worse) for the oil and gas industry as we predicted. Our industry is constantly under attack by the radical left who seeks to sentence mankind back to the Stone Age with no access to safe, reliable energy and life-saving and preserving plastics (which come from oil and natural gas). Yet we believe there is reason for optimism and hope. The coming 2022 Congressional elections promise to return both the House and Senate to Republican (and fossil fuel-friendly) hands. We eagerly anticipate what lies ahead this coming year!

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO