Enverus Rig Count @ 716 (+16); Marcellus @ 35 (-1), Utica @ 12 (+0)

 7 days ago

The latest weekly Enverus U.S. rig count shows total rigs in use hitting another new post-pandemic high. For the week ending...

US LNG Export Plants Hit New Record High of Using 13 Bcf/d

The amount of gas flowing to an LNG (liquefied natural gas) facility, which the facility then turns into a liquid, is called feedgas. Yesterday, Dec. 21, the six major US liquefaction facilities in operation were running at full capacity and used a staggering 13 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas, furiously converting it into liquid natgas for exports. A significant amount of that gas comes from the Marcellus/Utica.
MDN’s Top 25 Stories for 2021

This past year was indeed unusual in many ways. It began with controversy over the most recent national election, a controversy that continues (by some) until the present day. The Joe Biden administration has proved to be every bit as bad (and worse) for the oil and gas industry as we predicted. Our industry is constantly under attack by the radical left who seeks to sentence mankind back to the Stone Age with no access to safe, reliable energy and life-saving and preserving plastics (which come from oil and natural gas). Yet we believe there is reason for optimism and hope. The coming 2022 Congressional elections promise to return both the House and Senate to Republican (and fossil fuel-friendly) hands. We eagerly anticipate what lies ahead this coming year!
New York Plans to Outlaw Heating with Wood, Cites Global Warming

In June 2019 the New York State legislature passed a horrific “energy” bill that was later signed into law by the now defrocked Gov. Andrew Cuomo (see New York Pulls the Trigger, Commits Energy Suicide with New Law). The new law, called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (or “Climate Act”), limits carbon dioxide emissions to zero (an impossibility) by 2050. Tuesday we brought you a guide to understanding all of the evils contained in the bill (see Citizens Guide to Understanding New York’s So-Called Climate Act). As we predicted in 2019, not only will this bill outlaw the use of oil and natural gas for heat during out cold winters, it will also outlaw the use of wood stoves.
Oil futures end higher after larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories

Oil futures ended higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery closed at $72.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.64, or 2.3%. The EIA said crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a drop of 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported that stocks had fallen by 3.7 million barrels.
Boston NatGas Futures Hit Nearly $30/MMBtu, Spot Price $38/MMBtu

New England has a problem, and Massachusetts Senator Elizbeth “Pocahontas” Warren is clueless as to its source. The problem is super high, continuously spiking prices for natural gas, which in turn lead to high and spiking prices for electricity (most of New England’s electricity is generated by natural gas-fired power plants). This week the futures price for natural gas traded at the Algonquin Citygate, the major gas delivery hub near Boston, hit almost $30 per MMBtu. Earlier this week the spot price for physically traded gas at Algonquin went over $38/MMBtu. The reason? New England depends on imported LNG to help with heating and electric production, and LNG cargoes have gotten a LOT more expensive.
Chesapeake Gets “A” on Responsible Gas Report Card in Haynesville

Break out the party hats and noisemakers. Yesterday Chesapeake Energy announced it has, after just five months, achieved both MiQ and Equitable Origin “responsibly sourced gas” certification for the natural gas it produces in the Haynesville Shale. Don’t worry, Chessy plans to certify its PA Marcellus gas production too.
Big Green Organizes to Oppose Nacero GTL Plant Near Wilkes-Barre

A group of 16 radical left groups (far far outside the mainstream) have banded together to announce their opposition to Nacero’s recently announced $6 billion gas-to-liquids (GTL) refinery, to be built on the site of a former coal mine in Newport Township and Nanticoke in Luzerne County, PA (see NEPA Huge Deal – $6B Plant to Convert Marcellus Gas to Gasoline). The plant will convert Marcellus natural gas into zero-sulfur gasoline for use in existing cars and trucks without modification. The groups, both local and statewide, are spreading lies about the facility and its environmental and economic impacts. Typical.
API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.7 million barrels last week: sources

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.67 million barrels last week, according to sources, while gasoline supplies rose by 3.7 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 849,000 barrels. Crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., the New York Mercantile Exchange delivery hub, were seen up 1.3 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for crude inventories to show a fall of 3.9 million barrels, while gasoline stocks are expected to rise 600,000 barrels and distillate supplies are forecast to rise 1.6 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded at $71.35 a barrel in electronic trade after settling Tuesday at $71.12.
Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Inflation is Fueled by Bad Policy, Not “Greedy” O&G Companies

Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have turned what was a surviving, even thriving economy into a wasteland by pushing trillion-dollar spending bills, banning pipelines, banning new oil drilling on federal lands, and pressuring banks to deny lending to fossil fuel companies. The result is and (if you read MDN) was predicted: soaring energy prices and an economy teetering on the verge of collapse. Now that the Democrats ‘ failed governance has led to inflation through the roof and economic chaos, they are doing what politicians (of either party) always do: try to blame someone else. In this case, the Dems blame the oil and gas industry.
Small PA Energy Co. Snags Former CNX VP as Chief Operating Officer

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT), based in Allentown, PA, is a small but diversified company. They have their fingers in a number of different oil and gas pies, including subsidiaries in drilling, remediation, water, valuation services, and education. Yesterday American Energy announced they have hired a former CNX Resources vice president to become the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Kurtis Z. Hoffman has been hired as COO for American Energy effective January 1, 2022.
32 New Shale Well Permits Issued for PA-OH-WV Dec 13-19

Two weeks ago the Marcellus/Utica region saw 30 new permits to drill shale wells. Last week we improved that a bit, to 32. Pennsylvania issued 13 new permits to three drillers for five well pads in four counties. Ohio issued eight new permits to two drillers for three pads in two counties. And West Virginia issued 11 new permits to two drillers for two pads in a single county.
Marcellus/Utica Drillers Profits Up 78% in 3Q21, Cash Flow Up 80%

From time to time the experts at RBN Energy analyze the financial and operational performance of the oil and gas industry. RBN groups a sampling of publicly traded companies into three buckets: Diversified companies with their fingers in a lot of different pies, including upstream, midstream and downstream; oil-focused drillers who concentrate mainly on drilling for oil; and gas-focused drillers concentrating mainly on drilling for natural gas. It is that last group we are interested in. All but one of the nine companies in the gas-focused groups of drillers tracked by RBN are big drillers in the Marcellus/Utica. In a post from yesterday, RBN says the gas-focused group’s third quarter 2021 profits nearly doubled year over year, while cash flow increased by 80% from 2Q21 to 3Q21.
