Pfizer/BioNTech to study a booster COVID-19 shot in the ongoing trial for children

Peter Salgo, MD: Hello everyone and welcome to this Peer Exchange titled, “COVID-19: Expectations on the Rollout of Booster Shots.” I am Dr Peter Salgo; I’m a professor of medicine and anesthesiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons here in New York City. I am pleased to tell you that joining me today are some of my colleagues: Dr Donald Alcendor, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Meharry Medical College, adjunct associate professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville; Dr Jeff Goad, associate dean of academic affairs, professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Chapman University School of Pharmacy, in Irvine, California; Dr Jason Gallagher, clinical professor, clinical specialist, infectious diseases, and director of the PGY2 Residency in Infectious Diseases Pharmacy at the Temple University School of Pharmacy, in Philadelphia; and Dr Angela Rasmussen, research scientist III at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada. Thank you all for joining us, it’s terrific to have you here today. Why don’t we start with the basics; we’re dealing with COVID-19. It seems that at some point or another everybody is in information and volume overload. The population has been hearing about COVID-19 for 2 years. Why don’t we cut to the chase and try to get down to some very bare-bones facts. What is the purpose of a COVID-19 booster, and why is the booster itself important? Who wants to start us off, Donald?

