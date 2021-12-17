ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer/BioNTech to study a booster COVID-19 shot in the ongoing trial for children

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 7 days ago
Announcing updates to a clinical study for their COVID-19 vaccine involving children aged six months to five years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said that the ongoing trial will now test an additional dose at 3 µg after at least...

Pfizer's Status As The 'Pandemic Exterminator' Makes Them A Favorite For 2022

Pfizer's COVID Franchise fuels accelerated growth across all its business lines. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) continues to be a compelling investment in one's portfolio despite the general "fatigue" around the Pandemic. The sheer earnings power of their COVID Franchise - both protection and treatment should be a boon for investors over the medium term. Although COVID has created a windfall for Pfizer today, management is prudently using the strong cash flows to grow their other businesses and make strategic acquisitions. The combination of a robust COVID business, plus impressive growth in the company's core businesses, makes Pfizer a compelling stock to own for the long term.
Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
The Importance of COVID-19 Booster Shots

Peter Salgo, MD: Hello everyone and welcome to this Peer Exchange titled, “COVID-19: Expectations on the Rollout of Booster Shots.” I am Dr Peter Salgo; I’m a professor of medicine and anesthesiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons here in New York City. I am pleased to tell you that joining me today are some of my colleagues: Dr Donald Alcendor, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Meharry Medical College, adjunct associate professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville; Dr Jeff Goad, associate dean of academic affairs, professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Chapman University School of Pharmacy, in Irvine, California; Dr Jason Gallagher, clinical professor, clinical specialist, infectious diseases, and director of the PGY2 Residency in Infectious Diseases Pharmacy at the Temple University School of Pharmacy, in Philadelphia; and Dr Angela Rasmussen, research scientist III at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada. Thank you all for joining us, it’s terrific to have you here today. Why don’t we start with the basics; we’re dealing with COVID-19. It seems that at some point or another everybody is in information and volume overload. The population has been hearing about COVID-19 for 2 years. Why don’t we cut to the chase and try to get down to some very bare-bones facts. What is the purpose of a COVID-19 booster, and why is the booster itself important? Who wants to start us off, Donald?
Merck and Ridgeback win FDA clearance for COVID-19 pill

After an initial decline, Merck (NYSE:MRK) traded higher on the news that the FDA authorized COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, developed by the company in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The federal agency granted the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the antiviral for use in adults who test positive for COVID-19 and for...
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Booster Study

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) revealed that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been administered under the company’s ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the heterologous or homologous third dose of the vaccine.
Tennessee health leaders note speed of omicron spread

Tennessee's key health leader announced Wednesday that the new variant of COVID-19 now accounted for more than 80% cases in the state. The omicron variant — which was just detected in the state three weeks ago — has now become the primary variant in those who contracted COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey.
Is Israel's fourth COVID vaccine dose a sign of things to come?

Israel is set to become the first country in the world to administer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, which would give "greater protection in the face of Omicron." The first eligible group to receive the vaccine will be people age 60 and older, as well as the immunocompromised and medical personnel. As for the time frame, the fourth shot will be recommended after waiting at least four months from the third dose, with the formal green light from the Health Ministry director general expected within days. Biden says country 'not going back to March 2020' in terms of COVID closures.
Novartis, Alnylam cholesterol lowering drug granted FDA approval

The FDA has approved Leqvio (inclisiran) — developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) — to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. In the U.S., Leqvio is the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy and the first indicated to reduce lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as bad cholesterol or LDL-C).
